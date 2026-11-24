Never has the workplace comedy looked so aspirational as it does in Peacock’s Dig. Co-created by Parks and Recreation’s Amy Poehler and Michael Schur — and based on Kate Myers’ novel Excavations — the new Peacock series (out now) takes place at an archaeological dig in Greece. Sure, it’s dirty and sweaty, and plenty goes wrong. But it’s also a place where four women unearth a surprising friendship and a career-making discovery they’d like to keep secret from their overbearing boss.

Antonia Thomas plays Clare, a buttoned-up conservator planning her wedding, but coming to terms with the fact that her perfectly curated life isn’t totally serving her. As the actor tells Bustle, the real love story is the one between the colleagues — brought to life by Poehler, Thomas, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Fina Strazza.

“They’re all doing their own thing,” Thomas says over Zoom from a cottage in the English countryside, where she was celebrating her 40th birthday in early November. “They’re all completely different, and they’re all at different phases of their lives, but all realizing that they’re questioning where they are and not sure if what they’re doing is the right thing. It’s just really beautifully written in that they all manage to learn something from one another.”

Photography: David Reiss / Styling: Holly White / Makeup: Francesca Brazzo / Hair: Alisha Dobson

Thomas is learning a lot about herself too. The Good Doctor and Misfits alum has been flexing new acting muscles over the past year, genre-hopping from vacation drama Two Weeks in August to detective series Tommy & Tuppence. In Dig, she continues to prove her versatility.

“That kind of comedy world was something new for me, and that was a challenge,” Thomas says. “It just feels like an exciting jumping-off point where I’m like, ‘OK, I want to take on more things that I don’t know yet how to do.’”

Below, Thomas opens up about karaoke with the cast, her hopes for a second season, and what’s next.

Your chemistry as a cast is amazing. Can you tell me about a time behind the scenes that you felt that energy?

At the beginning of the series, we’re introduced relatively separately [on screen] — so it was a while before we all got to be together as girls. That happened for the first time at the dig site, and we were looking down at the statue like, “Oh, my God.” This unlikely girl gang.

And then, at the very end of the shoot, we were in Italy, all staying in the same hotel, and we got to meet for dinners. The hotel had this amazing piano player, and we ended up doing karaoke with him. It was this beautiful old masseria, and we were the only ones there. And he only had the songs he knew how to play, so we all managed to find one and blasted it out. I did Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best.”

Colleen Hayes/Peacock

What did you envision Clare’s relationship with Gary to be up to this point? It feels like she’s been taking a path in life that’s very “don’t rock the boat, don’t do anything crazy.”

Clare’s big emotional arc is realizing that she doesn’t need to please her mother, and her engagement to Gary is very much a product of going, “I’m at the stage in my life where I really ‘should’ be married now. I should have kids. I should be... whatever.” And Gary’s there in the place where she spends a lot of time, because she does want to work on the dig site. And so she’s like, “That guy will do. He’s nice. I can mold him.” He’s a lovely guy. He’s just not really right for her.

It was so nice that Clare stands up to her mom. Can you talk about that mother-daughter dynamic?

Oh, my God, it was so fun. Noma [Dumezweni] is the most incredible actress, and I have been such a fan of her work from afar for a really long time. We have a lot of friends in common from the British scene. Instantly on meeting, we were chatting, chatting, chatting. We both had a really clear idea of what their lives had looked like — which is, she thinks she’s being a good mum by setting her daughter on the right track. But she’s just so preoccupied with the world that they live in and what everybody thinks that she’s never made room to actually listen. She still loves her daughter. She’s probably not going to change as a person, but she can learn to loosen that up a little bit.

Colleen Hayes/Peacock

I love that at the end Clare’s like, “I’m going to India. No itinerary.” Is there a time that you’ve done that?

This industry can be a little bit like that. Sometimes you get opportunities, and you’re like, “There’s the safe choice, and then there’s the one that really scares me, and I don’t know if I can do it — but I’m just going to do it anyway.” That choice of going for the path less trodden, not playing the role that you know you can do, I try to apply that to my job.

Is there a specific genre or role that you imagine?

For me, it’s all about the writing — if the character is well-drawn and interesting. I’d love to do a really serious piece of drama. I’d also like to do something quite genre-y. I love a really good intellectual horror or a thriller. But really, I’m open to any challenge.

Should there be a Season 2, what would you love to see for Clare?

There’s so much fun to find in the nuance of this female friendship, and where that can go. Seeing them leaning into the new freedom of the choices that they’ve made would be really interesting.

I would love to see Clare really letting loose. The comedy of her trying to do that and embrace it, versus her personality, and trying to find that sweet spot of what feels true to her, would be really fun to watch.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.