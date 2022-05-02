Is there anything Idris Elba can’t do? The Luther and Suicide Squad star is adding a new string to his bow, in the form of Apple TV+ thriller series, Hijack. This time, he’s stepping into the shoes of a business negotiator-turned-hijack-negotiator in a brand new Apple TV+ thriller series, Hijack. Teaming up with George Kay, the creator behind Netflix’s hit series Lupin and Criminal, you can expect the same classic thriller styles filtered through a modern lens. It is also the first of a string of shows Elba is set to produce with Apple TV+. But before we get too excited about that, here’s everything we know about Hijack so far.

Hijack Plot

The seven-part thriller will follow skilled business negotiator Sam Nelson, who finds himself negotiating to secure the lives of flight passengers when the flight they are on is (you guessed it) hijacked. The plane they’re stuck on is heading towards London with seven hours to spare, with Nelson being the on-board passengers’ last hope. Nelson’s high risk tactics could very well escalate the crisis, or cleverly pan out — much to the anxiety of everyone else involved, per RadioTimes.

As reported by Collider, the thriller will take a “real-time” format, meaning that portrayed events are happening at the same rate at which they appear in the plot, like successful drama 24 did. Except set (mostly) in an airplane, so expect high drama and serious tension.

Hijack Cast

As previously stated, Idris Elba will star as the series’ lead Sam Nelson. The casting for other roles has yet to be announced, though Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Kris Thykier are set to co-star, according to Deadline. Directing the series will be She’s Out Of My League and Criminal: UK’s director Jim Field Smith, per NME.

Hijack Release Date

The thriller’s seven hour-long episodes will air on Apple TV+, but there’s no release date or trailer for the new series as of yet. Per Deadline, Hijack is one of multiple shows Elba has signed up to produce with Apple TV+, so there will be more to watch from Elba, too.

This post will be updated with additional plot and cast details as more information on Hijack becomes available.