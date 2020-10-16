Almost two years after the drama last graced our screens, series creator Neil Cross has confirmed more Luther is on the way. Cross made the revelation during a conversation with the Radio Times, after being probed about the long-rumoured big screen adaptation of the hit BBC detective drama.

“Ask Idris! We are — I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, which is an answer in of itself! Words are my job and I’ve lost them all [laughs]. We wanna make more Luther. We’re gonna make more Luther. The how and the why, that’s all to come, but we’re gonna make more Luther," Cross told the publication. However, it would appear the show-writer isn't alone in his desire for a feature-length revival.

Speaking at the Bafta TV Awards earlier this year, the drama's leading man Idris Elba revealed he's more than willing to reprise the role of DCI John Luther. "I’ve maintained I’d like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards – a film. And I’m looking forward to making that happen. it is happening," Elba promised. "With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther," the actor added.

This isn't the first time Elba has addressed the crime drama's future. Speaking back in 2013, Elba also hinted a possible Luther film could potentially work as "an origin story", exploring in detail the history of the show's protagonist. And, in 2018, the actor expressed his view that Luther "has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the ‘90s, like Seven and Along Came A Spider, and I think what we’d like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it."

Luther ran for five seasons between 2010 and 2019, becoming a huge hit for the BBC. As Digital Spy reports, the drama's January 2019 finale peaked with an impressive 4.7 million viewers. But despite ratings success and a nail-biting cliffhanger, the broadcaster are yet to commission a sixth series.

As we await further details of a potential Luther flick, fans of Cross' work can look ahead to his latest project, which arrives in the form of ITV's The Sister, from Oct. 26. Alternatively, all five seasons of Luther are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.