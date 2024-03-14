Nicole Kidman recently shared a promising update about Big Little Lies Season 3. But as fans wait to return to the moody, beautifully soundtracked world of Monterey, there’s yet another TV adaptation from the same author, Liane Moriarty, ready to stream. And, yes, twisty deceit abounds.

Peacock’s Apples Never Fall is based on Moriarty’s 2021 novel of the same name, and revolves around the seemingly idyllic Delaney family: adult children Amy, Troy, Logan, and Brooke, and their parents, Joy and Stan, recently retired from running their own tennis academy. The events surrounding Joy’s sudden disappearance prompt the family to dig up drama that started in childhood and has lasting ramifications.

All seven episodes dropped on March 14, so you don’t need to wait week to week to find out how the Delaneys’ mystery unfolds. But just in case you want a peek ahead, here’s an Apples Never Fall book ending and plot summary breakdown.

A Mysterious Houseguest

The novel, which takes place in Australia (while the show is set in South Florida), shifts between two timelines: Joy’s sudden disappearance on Valentine’s Day — she texts her family she’s going “off-grid,” which they don’t buy — and the day, back in September, when a young woman named Savannah shows up at the Delaney home asking for help.

Vince Valitutti/Peacock

Savannah explains that she was hurt by her boyfriend, and picked a random home for refuge. She then moves in indefinitely. While Joy loves her new houseguest (and her cooking), the rest of the family is disturbed that the stranger has suddenly become so involved in their lives in a matter of weeks.

At one point, Savannah even lies and tells Troy that Stan propositioned her — securing money from him to ensure she won’t tell Joy. Other concerns also arise, like the fact that Savannah’s story about her boyfriend appears to be taken, word for word, from a news program.

Savannah’s Secret Identity

After catching Stan and Joy snooping for clues, Savannah reveals her real identity: she’s the sister of Harry Haddad, Stan’s former pupil who dropped him as a coach and later became famous. The siblings’ parents divorced, and while their dad was focused on making Harry a tennis star, their mom forced Savannah to pursue ballet, and deprived her of food.

Savannah was envious of her brother’s treatment, and the Delaneys came to represent the life she wasn’t allowed to have. As a child, she says she once came to their house looking for food because she was starving. But they were unhelpful and unwelcoming. So getting involved in their lives and stealing Troy’s money is a means of payback.

Jasin Boland/Peacock

One final bombshell? Savannah reveals that Harry didn’t leave the Delaneys’ school of his own volition. Rather, Joy convinced Harry’s dad to leave because she wanted Stan to focus on his own children, who were budding tennis players themselves.

Stan sees this as the ultimate betrayal. Savannah leaves the family, but her impact is felt months later. By Christmas, Stan and Joy are barely speaking and have an explosive fight.

Wait... Where Did Joy Go?

The tense situation makes Stan a natural suspect in the case of Joy’s disappearance. But what really happened is much weirder.

Joy and Stan had a big fight on Valentine’s Day, and he walked out of the house. While he was gone, Joy got a call from Savannah, who dropped her act and wanted to apologize. She tells Joy she’s about to embark upon a 21-day off-grid charity retreat, and Joy suggests she tags along.

Well, that’s where she went! It’s not until officers are moments away from arresting Dan that Joy returns, surprised at the investigation. She left a note, she explains, but it fell off the fridge and was eaten by the family dog, Steffi, who has a “fetish for paper.”

Vince Valitutti/Peacock

The ordeal seemingly has a healing effect on the Delaneys, surfacing their long-repressed family secrets so they can move forward in their lives and relationships.

As for Savannah herself? It’s revealed that months ago, she locked her sleeping mother in a room with protein bars, water, and a note to “ration carefully,” recreating the treatment she received as a child. It’s not clear what happened to her mother. But by the book’s end, Savannah’s on a plane and tells a fellow passenger that her mother plays tennis, signaling that she sees Joy as her own family now.