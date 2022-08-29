Taylor Swift surprised everyone at the 2022 MTV VMAs last night, where she picked up three awards for her self-directed video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)(Taylor’s Version).” While on stage, the singer subsequently revealed she’s dropping a new album titled Midnights on October 21. Naturally, Swifties far and wide are freaking out.

The red carpet appearance marks the end of her Red era (Taylor’s Version) and ushers us into an exciting new one, which was represented via her high-glam fashion choices. Swift first hit the star-studded scene in a dazzling bejeweled look, wearing a crystal-covered halter dress by Oscar de la Renta.

From there, the hitmaker changed into a midnight blue (heh) satin Moschino playsuit featuring a corseted bodice. The onesie was adorned with sparkling silver stars, an obvious reference to the forthcoming Midnights era. She paired the dreamy, star-spangled romper with a luxe fur coat, glittering Alexander McQueen platform heels, and matching diamond earrings.

According to Swift, Midnights is an album of songs that came from 13 (of course) sleepless nights throughout her life. Much like her previous fashion eras, her style choices evoke that feeling. The glitzy glamour speaks to late nights under sparkling skies, extravagant parties that go until dawn, and all the thrills that come with them.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From aesthetics alone, I’m already looking forward to playing this record as I get dressed up for a night out with the girls. October 21st can’t come fast enough.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images