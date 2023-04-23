Coming into Indian Matchmaking Season 3, Miami-based Arti Lalwani just wanted a man to take her to Costco. After two failed dates with suitors selected by Sima Aunty, Arti decided to “shop around” for a beau on a dating app instead. In less than a week, the 31-year-old cybersecurity compliance professional had her first grocery store date with a boxing instructor named Jamal, and by the end of the season, Arti was (probably) adding him to her Costco membership.

After chatting on the dating app for a couple hours, they had their first date at Costco, where she treated him to pizza. They had instant chemistry, and Jamal had most of the qualities she’d been looking for: career-motivated, and tall and muscular. (Arti, who grew up Hindu, did note that Jamal’s Muslim Pakistani background was a “bit of a touchy subject,” particularly for their families. Ultimately, though, it didn’t keep them apart.)

The show caught up with the couple four months into their relationship; before long, Jamal was shopping for an engagement ring with his sisters. Because Arti’s late father, who passed away in July 2021 (about four months before she began filming the Netflix reality series), was a professional jeweler, the pressure was on to select the perfect sparkler. His efforts paid off, and she accepted Jamal’s dockside proposal.

While video chatting with Sima Aunty about her engagement, Arti realized that it had been exactly a year since she began her journey on Indian Matchmaking in 2021. She might have even manifested her engagement to Jamal, joking about meeting a man in a grocery store, rather than through a matchmaker. She slyly referenced this quote in an Instagram post in August 2022, writing, “Did I meet my husband in a grocery store or is Sima Aunty my type? Stay tuned,” adding a winking emoji.

From there, the clues that Arti and Jamal were still together kept coming. Upon turning 32 in January, Arti wrote on Instagram that she was “so grateful” for the past year. “It was amazing in so many ways and I can’t wait to show everyone that later this year!” she hinted, including Indian Matchmaking in a hashtag. On April 7, Arti shared photos of her and fellow cast member Shital Patel exercising together at CKO Kickboxing, where Jared works; in the post’s comments section, Jared wrote, “Friends that kick together stick together!,” prompting Arti playfully reply, asking if he owns a “book of cheesy lines.”

Jamal’s social media also offers some telling evidence their relationship is still going strong. He posted an Instagram video of himself training Arti in April 2022, and a year later, she dropped another clue on his Instagram comments, commenting, “Damn you single?” with a winking emoji on a photo of Jamal flexing.

Ahead of Indian Matchmaking’s Season 3 premiere, Arti reflected on her journey on the show. “The years in which Indian Matchmaking were shot, for me, were an incredibly impactful journey,” she captioned a March 24 post. “As with all amazing opportunities, some incredible highs were also followed by some wrenching lows. I’m extremely grateful for my experience and feel even more humbled knowing what a journey of self-growth this has personally been for me. I hope you will stick by me through it all and watch my story.”