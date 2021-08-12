CJ From FBoy Island Was Spotted Out With A Famous Actor After Filming

It turns out nice guys don’t always finish last. In the FBoy Island finale, lead CJ Franco chose New Jarred over self-avowed FBoy Casey, automatically winning the pair the $100,000 prize to split. “When times get tough, we can work through them, and I think that maybe in the beginning you avoided that and that was a red flag to me,” CJ explained to Casey of her decision. “You stepped up and you did it ... [but] the reason that I chose Jarred tonight is because he stepped up and did it in a shorter amount of time. I lost some time with you and you made up for that, but I don’t think that we’re there yet.”

Jarred, for his part, was overjoyed, saying he saw him and CJ establishing a relationship deeper than anything he’d experienced in the past. Four months after filming wrapped in the Cayman Islands, however, it doesn’t seem like he and CJ are still together.

Exhibit A: CJ was spotted on a possible dinner date with Taye Diggs in West Hollywood on June 18. As pointed out by Just Jared, CJ posted several Instagram selfies hours before the outing, which she captioned, “Babe are you okay? You’ve barely responded to the Instagram Story I posted to get your attention. I’m not upset jus wondering why you hate me.”

Meanwhile, Diggs recently discussed meeting “all these beautiful women on Instagram,” which he said he prefers over dating apps. Not for nothing, CJ has a big online presence, boasting well over half a million Instagram followers, though her bio asks for DMs “for comedy collabs only.”

During a recent TMZ interview, CJ made it sound like she’s still weeding through FBoys, too. “People are tired of seeing the fake dating world,” she said when asked if other reality dating shows like The Bachelorette need to evolve. “We want to see what’s real, and what’s real is FBoy Island because that’s what we’re out here dealing with every day in the trenches.”

Another factor that doesn’t bode well for the couple? They don’t appear to follow each other on Instagram, though they could just be trying to avoid spoilers. Jarred’s page doesn’t help to shed any insight on their relationship status. Upon returning to Instagram after filming FBoy Island in March and April, he wrote that he was “upgrading” his entire life this year because he owes that to himself. “When you see me with what I deserve just know I was patient for it,” he captioned a July 17 photo taken in Miami. More recently, he posted a shirtless beach photo on Aug. 9, playfully asking his followers to imagine if he was their boyfriend.

Whether or not that means he’s currently single remains to be seen. If CJ and Jarred did break up, distance could have played a role. CJ is based in Los Angeles, while Jarred lives on the opposite side of the country in Miami, where he owns a luxury car rental company.