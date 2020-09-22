Connor & Mackenzie Are Elated To Be Reunited After Love Island

If you watched the Sept. 21 episode of Love Island, you know that it was a big one for Connor and Mackenzie's relationship. Connor ended up leaving the villa after Moira chose to recouple with Calvin, but there were no hard feelings, because he had his heart set on Mackenzie (and their teddy bear son Gus) all along.

After Mackenzie left the villa, Connor tried to explore other options, but he couldn't get Mackenzie off his mind. So, when he packed up to leave, he immediately FaceTimed her and asked for another shot. Mackenzie answered with Gus in hand, and happily accepted his request. Now, according to Connor's Instagram Story, he's traveling home and preparing to reunite with them both.

"I can't wait to see Mr. Gus and you know, the love that I found during my time in the villa in Mackenzie," he said to his followers while walking through the airport. After his departure from the show, Mackenzie shared her excitement for Connor's return on Instagram.

"Gus & I have been patiently waiting for him on the outside and we cannot wait to welcome him home!" she wrote. "We have missed him SO much." She went on to explain that although they've had their ups and downs, fans don't know half of what they've been through. "Sadly, an hour long episode cannot capture the countless little moments that Connor and I shared in the villa," she wrote. "But this is just the beginning for us! And you have not seen the last of Gus either!"

On her Sept. 22 Instagram Story, Mackenzie anticipated a "family reunion" and shared a photo of Gus waiting in the airport wearing a mask, writing: "Catching flights and feelings." Before Connor's sister handed over his Instagram after running it while he was in the villa, she wrote that she "cannot wait" to meet Mackenzie, adding: "So happy and excited for the two of you to start your journey outside of the villa!" We'll soon see what the future holds for them both.