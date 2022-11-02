We’re nearing the end of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, and Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy have gone through it. Technically, the drama surrounding their relationship started before it was, well, a relationship; remember when Shanae Ankney claimed the pair hooked up after The Bachelor?

As both Genevieve and Aaron clarified, that didn’t actually happen until they hit the beach — but ever since they got together, their relationship has alternated between sweet moments (their reunion after the cast twist!) and some shaky ones, too, especially this past week. During the Oct. 31 episode, Aaron thought Genevieve’s comments about Justin Glaze undermined their connection, which upset Genevieve in turn. “I’m mainly upset because I like you so much, and it’s like, I don’t know if you see that,” she explained.

Though they seemed to patch things up, things took an even sharper turn in the Nov. 1 episode, during which Genevieve expressed a desire to spend more solo time with Aaron, which he perceived as “coming at [him].” He also accused her of gaslighting. “Don’t make me feel crazy for a normal thing ... you’re making me feel like I’m failing somehow,” he said.

Ultimately, Genevieve was so upset that she decided to pack her bags and leave Paradise, but one last conversation with Aaron changed her mind. “I know, when the worst day of my life comes, I’m gonna wish I was back on this f*cking beach with you and friends,” he said in tears.

Finally, Genevieve told Aaron she loved him, and he reciprocated — much to the delight of their fellow beach dwellers. “If they can fight that much and make up, they may be made for each other,” Victoria Fuller said once it was clear that Genevieve would be staying put. “Because that sh*t is crazy.” Michael Allio agreed. “I feel pretty confident that they could have a really good life outside of all this,” he said.

So, were they right? Are Genevieve and Aaron still together after Bachelor in Paradise? As of Nov. 1, they do follow each other on Instagram — maybe an indicator that they’re on good terms, whatever their official relationship status may be. Bachelor Nation expert Reality Steve did include Genevieve and Aaron spoilers in his Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 roundup post, and everything he’s reported so far has generally played out. So, if you want to know, Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead!

According to Reality Steve, Aaron and Genevieve are one of the final couples of the season, so they don’t pair up with anyone else before Paradise ends. But alas, Aaron and Genevieve reportedly break up at some point. Genevieve has recently spoiled that she’d be living with another Bachelor Nation alum — not a romantic partner, but new roomie Rachel Recchia, she revealed on Instagram. So on the bright side, perhaps Genevieve and Rachel will be enjoying post-breakup single life together.