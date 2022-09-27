When Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the ABC reality dating competition will be in uncharted territory. Historically, BiP has aired from August to September, meaning the finale date usually precedes the start of the network’s fall TV season. In 2022, however, the summer staple kicks off alongside other new and returning primetime fall TV shows, and, beginning Week 2, will also occupy the Monday time slot long held by Dancing with the Stars, which moved to Disney+ for the current Season 31.

“The Bachelor franchise has long had a presence on Monday and Tuesday nights, so we know the audience likes watching it on those nights,” Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, told Variety in May. “Bachelor in Paradise has a very unique format in that it’s such a big tent for so many characters and storylines that it easily expands across connected programing.” Erwich also adds fans find it fun to watch all the drama unfold over two nights, instead of one. “Bachelor in Paradise is one of our most social shows, in terms of conversation, people just love to watch, discuss, and then kind of watch again.”

Airing two nights per week isn’t an entirely foreign concept for BiP though. In 2021, for example, the series began with that schedule but switched to Tuesdays-only about halfway through Season 7. While Week 1 of the eighth season will only air on Tuesday as well, don’t be fooled: Week 2 will pick back up with a Monday episode, and the series will continue airing on back-to-back nights right up until the Nov. 1 season finale.

As first-time BiP host Jesse Palmer, returning bartender Wells Adams, and a new batch of Bachelor Nation singles travel to Mexico for more journeys to find love, here’s a breakdown of when to catch all the drama.

What Is The BiP Season 8 Episode Schedule?

Airing each night from 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET, here’s the complete BiP Season 8 schedule:

Episode 1 : Season 8 premiere — Tuesday, Sept. 27

: Monday, Oct. 3 Episode 3 : Tuesday, Oct. 4

Monday, Oct. 10 Episode 5 : Tuesday, Oct. 11

: Monday, Oct. 17 Episode 7 : Tuesday, Oct. 18

: Monday, Oct. 24 Episode 9 : Tuesday, Oct. 25

: Monday, Oct. 31 Episode 11: Season 8 finale — Tuesday, Nov. 1

If you happen to miss any of the action, episodes are also available on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.