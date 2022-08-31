When it comes to drama, Isaiah and Sydney on Love Island USA take the cake. They had a connection since the start of the show, but their constant drama also made them one of the most controversial couples. Isaiah made Sydney cry when he got close to Valerie Bragg and Mady McLanahan, and Isaiah got upset when Sydney reconnected with Andy Voyen. It then seemed like their relationship was well and truly over when Isaiah left Sydney for Phoebe Siegal after Casa Amor, but things didn’t pan out and Sydney eventually took him back. (“Ultimately, I f*cked up the day after Casa, and I was like, 'Yeah, I need to fix this sh*t,’” Isaiah later admitted to ScreenRant.)

The pair ended up as runner-ups for Season 4, and Isaiah came up with a nice date and eventually confessed that he loved her. While they experienced plenty of frustrations together, all those bumps in the road only mean that her and Isaiah’s relationship is “one thousand percent” ready to survive in the real world. “I literally was telling all the girls in the dressing room, I was like, 'dude, we have been through so much. We're just ready to be on the outside. I feel like we're bulletproof at this point,’” Sydney explained to ScreenRant in an Aug. 29 interview.

“I feel like what we have between us is just so real,” she added. “Honestly, I'm obsessed with him, so I feel like it's going to be easy. I told him inside the villa, 'I do require some attention' and he was like 'I can handle that no problem.' I told him literally 30 minutes ago, you just tell me when and where to fly, and I'll pull up.”

In an Aug. 29 interview with PopCulture.com, Isaiah and Sydney reiterated that they’re together and just figuring out how to make it work. "Definitely living in the same city is the goal," Sydney said.

"I don't know if I would move to L.A. yet or she would move to Miami. It would depend,” Isaiah added. “We don't really know yet, obviously. See how things go outside the villa for sure. But, I think right now, we're just going to remain distant for a little bit. Flying isn't too bad."

Since leaving the show, both of them have shared pictures of each other on their separate Instagrams. Isaiah posted a photo of them on Aug. 29 with the caption “Mr. and Mrs.,” while Sydney posted an image from them at the finale with the caption “looking like money honey!!” and the hashtag “#TEAMSYDAIAH forever baby!”