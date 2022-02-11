This Love Is Blind Couple Gets Wrapped Up In A Messy Love Triangle

Salvador “Sal” Perez didn’t sign up for Love is Blind Season 2 expecting to meet someone like Mallory Zapata. “She just reminds me so much of home,” he explained on the show. “I found my best friend. This is new territory for me, but I am in love with her.”

Mallory was equally enamored, but had also also hit it off with Jarrette Jones, who almost proposed to her. However, she told him that her feelings were stronger for Sal. “I’m so confident in myself and my decisions, and that includes like this whole experiment and my relationship with Sal,” Mallory said. “He’s just so thoughtful and considerate, and I fully deserve and embrace that type of love from Sal, and I wouldn’t have realized that if I didn’t go through this experiment with him.”

She wasn’t as confident after their first face-to-face meeting, admitting that she was in her head. “I’m very attracted to him emotionally, but, physically ... I don’t know,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with him. It’s just, it’s not something I can really put my finger on. ... This is like throwing me off ‘cause now I’m not feeling good about it. And I was feeling really good about it.”

After she and Sal arrived in Mexico, Mallory insisted that she was “extremely attracted” to Sal. But when it came time to mingle with the other couples — and Mallory finally met Jarrette in person — things started to crumble. Though Jarrette also got engaged to someone also, the two still had clear chemistry, and during a lengthy conversation, she confessed that she might not be ready to marry Sal.

Sal broke down after overhearing part of the talk and told a producer that he knew Mallory wasn’t interested in him and wanted to go home. He had a change of heart the next day, and he and Mallory seemed to be back on sure footing. But when they returned to Chicago, the issue arose again. Sal told Mallory his concerns, while a confused Mallory responded that she thought they’d put the matter to rest.

Things appear to be looking up for the two in the second half of the season. The preview shows Mallory kissing Sal and calling him “so cute” after he serenades her. It’s unclear if they’ll ultimately end up saying “I do,” as the two haven’t left many clues online abut where their relationship stands. They do, however, follow each other on Instagram.

Since filming Love is Blind last spring, Sal has been working on his music, posting a solo cover of “City of Stars” from La La Land. He’s also been spending time with his sister Daisy and recently attended a loved one’s wedding.

Meanwhile, Mallory has posted about her excitement for Love is Blind to air, which could be a sign that she’s happy with how her experience ended. After filming, she also celebrated her parents’ 50th anniversary and shared how their “beautiful marriage” had taught her “how much hard work it takes” to make a relationship last. Whether or not she put in that work with Sal, we’ll have to wait and see.