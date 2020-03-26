Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly Giving Their Relationship Another Try

Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together? It's tough to know for certain, but quarantining together has clearly brought them closer. Sources told People in July that Khloé and Tristan are “giving their relationship another try," and there’s even more evidence in the new Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 teaser. At one point, Khloé talks candidly with Tristan about her biggest concern around getting back together. "One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want and then if you do, you're going to turn into the old Tristan again," she says.

Since the two began dating in 2016, they've been through multiple highly publicized breakups. It wasn't until after Thompson's cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods last year that it seemed like their relationship was beyond repair.

Thompson made a number of attempts to get back in Khloé's good graces during the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it looks like the upcoming 19th season will continue to document their complicated relationship as they quarantine together in LA with their daughter True.

Through all the tabloid drama, Khloé and Thompson have remained focused on co-parenting. So it's not all that surprising that they would be together as a family in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the quarantine, the two have posted a barrage of sweet Instagrams as a family, including celebrating True’s 2nd birthday and taking a lot of dips in the pool.

Ultimately, Khloé seems to have forgiven Thompson for what happened with Woods (who admitted she and Thompson kissed in an interview on Red Table Talk) and moved on with her life. Does that mean she’s ready to welcome him back into her life as a partner? We’ll just have to watch and see.