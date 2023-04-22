The final moments of Indian Matchmaking Season 2 introduced viewers to Priya Ashra, the show’s first London-based client — so naturally, fans were excited to see her journey begin in earnest in Season 3. As expected, Sima Taparia, aka Sima Aunty, found several potential matches for the private chef-slash-clinical chemist. However, none of them quite stuck until Priya met Vimal “Vim” Kansara, a local consultant.

Priya and Vim developed a quick connection during their first date, bonding over their shared love of cooking and interest in Oaxaca, Mexico (Vim even said he’d like to take a sabbatical to study food there, while Priya shared that her sister was actually spending time in Oaxaca).

“I feel like we were definitely vibing more,” Priya said in a confessional. “But I also don’t want to speak too soon, as well, because, you just never know.”

Indeed, the couple did run into a roadblock. When Vim told Priya she ticked “every single box” on his criteria list, she told cameras it felt like a “bit much” so early on. “He put me on a pedestal, and I felt like I hadn’t really earned that,” she explained.

When Priya raised her concerns with Sima via FaceTime, the matchmaker gently pushed back. “You have to communicate,” she told her client. “You have to express your thoughts and feelings.”

Ultimately, Priya took Sima’s advice. In another conversation with Vim, she let him know where she was coming from — and he acknowledged that he “went in there ... more than [he] should have done at the start.” Priya was heartened by their talk. “Honestly, he got a lot of brownie points,” she said.

But are Priya and Vim still together after Indian Matchmaking? In her final interview, Priya said she was “feeling optimistic that this could be something special.” There isn’t any evidence of a relationship on Priya’s Instagram as of publishing, but that’s par for the course when it comes to reality romance.

However, in a post from September, Priya did reminisce about “sipping the finest Mezcal (in classy recyclable flutes, of course) which came straight from Oaxaca, Mexico.” She also said she was “dying to go” — citing “tacos, margaritas, and all the food inspo.” Priya is a foodie who regularly hosts supper clubs, so it makes sense that she’d want to visit the delicious locale. But given the way she and Vim bonded over Oaxaca, specifically, it might just be a sign.

There’s also another big reason to believe in Priya and Vim’s love story: During her Season 2 introduction, Priya told her friends she had a penchant for guys with top knots. “Hair is quite important to me,” she said. So it’s no surprise that she clicked with Vim — who sports a bun and, as one of Priya’s friends put it, looks like the “Indian Aquaman.”