After more than five years together, The Ultimatum: France’s Lindsay Dartois was ready for her boyfriend, Scott Zadar to propose, describing marriage as a childhood dream. One problem? Scott was “outright against” the idea of getting married, hence the reason why the 24-year-old nurse and personal trainer issued him the Netflix series’ titular ultimatum. Despite Scott, 28, insisting that he wouldn’t budge on his stance, explaining that marriage takes away the romance, Lindsay said she was holding onto hope that he would “change his mind” and accept her ultimatum.

However, shortly before decision day arrived, Lindsay might have been the one whose mind changed. After confronting Scott about kissing another woman and DMing her, she announced, “We’re done!” In an interview, Lindsay said that she was “disgusted and disappointed,” claiming that not only did she not love him anymore, but that she hated him, calling “liar” Scott “the worst man in the world.” So she packed her bags and left him to face the consequences and see “if he likes being alone.”

Taking the alone time to ponder how he’d respond to Lindsay’s ultimatum, Scott also blamed his test wife, Romane, for showing her his hookup’s DMs, calling it “an act of betrayal.” The Ultimatum: France was filmed between March and April 2022 though, and the Belgium-based athletic trainer insists that much has changed since he appeared on the show. Though it remains to be seen if he and Lindsay are still together, Scott’s Facebook page says he’s currently in a relationship. Although he first tagged Lindsay as his girlfriend in July 2016, the name of his current partner is not listed. If he and Lindsay broke up, it’s possible that Scott could be dating a fellow trainer named Laura, who posted a couple’s photo on Jan. 3 but did not show her boyfriend’s face or tag him.

In the comments section of a Jan. 4 Instagram post, Scott responded to a viewer who wrote that they hope Lindsay finds someone who deserves her and can show her love and happiness. “Totally agree with you!” he replied. In fact, Scott didn’t argue with several critical Instagram comments. “I was not a good guy one year ago,” he wrote on Jan. 3. “I try to do my best to be better now . . . Nobody is perfect.” In a Jan. 5 Instagram story, he said that he’s “excited” for the show’s finale, adding that he was in a “very good mood” shortly before the final episodes dropped.

Lindsay, for her part, has offered fewer hints of her relationship status today. Prior to The Ultimatum: France’s premiere, she set her personal Instagram to private and created a new account. She kicked off 2023 hoping for “no tears for his new year,” revealing that her resolutions are to “work on confidence again” and think more of herself. She did gain at least one thing from the experience though: In a Jan. 5 Instagram story, she explained that The Ultimatum took her “so much out of [her] comfort zone,” but she now feels more at ease speaking in front of other people.