Shake & Deepti Could Have More Trouble Ahead On Love Is Blind

One of the many things that Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati have in common is that they’re not each other’s type. “We’re both brown people that only date white people,” Shake observes in Season 2 of Love is Blind.

Shake and Deepti, who are both Indian, had each only dated white people before going on the show. Shake, a 32-year-old veterinarian and house DJ, initially came off as “very superficial” to Deepti after he began asking questions to determine her body type. The 31-year-old information analyst said that Shake’s “off-putting” focus on physical appearance made her “feel really uneasy.”

However, Deepti pointed to their “similar mindsets” and “same life experiences” as reasons why she could still “totally see a future” with him. And eventually, the two bonded over their love of music and shared experience of immigrating from India as kids. When he proposed, Shake told Deepit that he’d never met someone who understands him the way she does. Deepti accepted immediately, saying she could wait to spend the rest of her life with him. Later, during their first face-to-face meeting, Shake whispered to Deepti that he was going to “get [her] pregnant.”

When they got to Mexico, though, things shifted. Though the physical attraction was “definitely” there for Deepti, Shake didn’t exactly feel the same way. “In the pods we had an amazing connection, but it’s a purely emotional one, and waking up... I don’t know, it’s hard to deny that I don’t really feel that kind of animalistic attraction,” he said after their “PG” first night together, admitting some “commitment phobia” could be rearing its head. Shake put it much more bluntly while talking to fellow contestant Jarrette Jones: “I’m not physically attracted to her. It feels like I’m with my aunt or something.”

Another potential relationship roadblock? Shake warned Deepti that he’s “gonna have to grind” because he’s soon going to have to shoulder the responsibility of opening his own animal hospital. Noting their “deep connection,” however, Deepti said she understood and vowed to support his career.

Before the pair left Mexico for their new shared Chicago apartment, Shake seemed to be much more committed, noting that while they didn’t have the “lusty, physical” type of relationship he’s looked for in the past, it might be exactly what he needs. The two ended the first half of Season 2 toasting to their next chapter.

The back half of episodes may bring more trouble, though. “Don’t they say you should marry your best friend?” Deepti asks Shake, who replies, “But you should also feel that they’re more than a best friend,” in a preview clip. They do appear to make it to the altar, but Deepti admits to a loved one that she’s not ready. “We fell in love solely based on who we are on the inside, but I don’t know that it is enough,” she adds in a voiceover.

Though fans will have to tune in to find out if Shake and Deepti got married when Love Is Blind filmed in spring 2021, there is one promising clue that they’re still together: they both follow each other on Instagram.

Shake’s recent posts indicate that he’s focused on his career. After DJing at a Chicago Fashion Week showcase in October, he’ll also play another gig as “DJ Puppy Doc” just before Valentine’s Day at a Chicago hotel. (One bad possible sign: the party has the words “Love Sucks” in its title.) When he isn’t busy posting pics of puppies or his work in the club, Shake also offers free strategy sessions as a “certified mindset coach.”

Deepti, for her part, has shared several photos with friends and family on Instagram. And she may have offered some subtle clues that Shake is still in her life. As mentioned, they toasted to a new chapter in Mexico, and on Aug. 30, she captioned a photo, “New chapter awaits.” While celebrating her 31st birthday on Jan. 31, she wrote that 2022 “will be the best year yet.”

Only time will tell if Shake has anything to do with that.