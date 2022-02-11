There’s One Big Clue That Shayne & Natalie Aren’t Together After Love Is Blind

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee had a strong connection in the pods on Love Is Blind Season 2. So strong, in fact, that Shayne rejected Shaina Hurley — with whom he also shared a romantic bond — to be with Natalie. He told the cameras that she made him feel secure, and that he intended to “give all [of his] heart” to her. “I don’t even know what she looks like,” the 32-year-old real estate agent said of Natalie. “And quite frankly I really don’t care because I love her.”

Shane proposed, and Natalie accepted. But when they headed to Mexico, their relationship hit some snags. Immediately realizing that they both normally sleep on the same side of the bed, Natalie called Shayne’s nighttime routine of sleeping with the TV on and eating in bed her “worst nightmare.” Meanwhile, Shayne joked that they’ll divorce “pretty quickly” if he has to hear her three alarms go off every morning.

On a more serious level, Shayne later explained that Natalie’s communication style had changed greatly since they were in the pods, and that he “wanted a little more affection” from the 29-year-old consulting manager. This led to an argument during which Shayne told his fiancée that she doesn’t give their relationship enough credit. “I just show my love differently. I think you have such high expectations,” Natalie said. “I’m not about PDA. I’m not gonna always be, like, super affectionate with you.”

The two ended the first batch of episodes with Shayne storming off, but previews for the second half of Season 2 reveal that they’ll make up. In one scene, Natalie tells her parents that she’s engaged, resulting in another obstacle. After her mother tells her she’s “concerned,” Natalie tries to show off her engagement ring. “No, I don’t wanna see it,” her mom says, slapping her daughter’s hand away.

There are still more tears ahead, too. “We have such big issues. I think I’m at a breaking point,” Natalie says tearfully, adding that she “never thought that this would happen” to her. Meanwhile, Shayne laments, “This is not how I pictured my wedding day.”

There’s still hope for the couple, though. The physical component is certainly there, and they had a great first date, even though first-time sailor Shayne got seasick on the boat. He called the excursion “fun and goofy and unique,” adding, “That’s just our personalities, and I feel like that’s our relationship.”

Natalie also said she was having “the best” trip to Mexico. “Just seeing his smile, and just the way he hugs me and the way he holds my hand, it just like took our relationship to a whole new level,” she explained. “It’s so crazy that the wedding’s three weeks away and I like can’t wait to get to the married part. I’m so happy.”

Whether or not their wedding actually took place remains to be seen. Unlike some of their other castmates, Shayne and Natalie don’t follow each other on Instagram, which doesn’t bode well for their fate as a couple. However, neither of them are particularly active on social media, so it could just be an oversight. It wasn’t until after filming Love is Blind in August 2021 that Shayne posted on Instagram for the first time since September 2018.

Meanwhile, Natalie joked that she had a “summer glow up” after filming the Netflix series, sharing a photo of herself with one of her eyes bandaged. On a happier note, she also took a vacation to Hawaii in January, though she didn’t reveal if she’d traveled there with anyone special. Regardless of what happens between her and Shane, she warned her followers that they’d see her ugly cry on Love Is Blind.