Here’s What Happened Between Shayne & Natalie After Love Is Blind Stopped Filming

Shayne Jansen went back and forth between two women on Love Is Blind Season 2: Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley. Though he had a strong connection with each of them, he ultimately chose Natalie, telling the cameras that she made him feel secure and that he intended to “give all [of his] heart” to her. “I don’t even know what she looks like,” the 32-year-old real estate agent said of Natalie. “And quite frankly I really don’t care because I love her.”

Shayne proposed, and Natalie accepted. But when they headed to Mexico, their relationship hit some snags. Natalie called Shayne’s nighttime routine of sleeping with the TV on and eating in bed her “worst nightmare,” while Shane joked that they’ll get divorced “pretty quickly” if he has to hear her three alarms go off every morning.

On a more serious level, Shayne explained that Natalie’s communication style had changed greatly since they were in the pods, and that he “wanted a little more affection” from the 29-year-old consulting manager. This led to an argument during which Shayne told his fiancée that she doesn’t give their relationship enough credit. “I just show my love differently. I think you have such high expectations,” Natalie said. “I’m not about PDA. I’m not gonna always be, like, super affectionate with you.”

Netflix

The two ended the first batch of episodes with Shayne storming off, and though they soon made up, they encountered another obstacle when Natalie told her parents that she was engaged. After her mother told her she was “concerned,” Natalie tried to show off her engagement ring. “No, I don’t wanna see it,” her mom said, slapping her daughter’s hand away.

Natalie’s parents eventually seemed to come around, but it wasn’t enough in the end. The night before their wedding, Shayne and Natalie had an argument so massive that they broke up at the altar. Natalie later explained that Shayne had been drinking and told her he “hated” her and that she was “the worst thing that ever happened” to him. A forlorn Shayne insisted to the cameras that he hadn’t meant it.

“Before our fight I was 100% sure I was gonna marry him today,” Natalie said. “But saying that you hate someone, telling someone you’re the worst thing that’s ever happened to them, those cannot be unintentionally said. I thought today truly was going to be the happiest day of my life. I think it’s just I got to a point where I just emotionally could not do it anymore.”

Even so, she told Shayne afterward that they could “still try to work on” their relationship, and that she wasn’t “closing the door” on anything. But Shayne wasn’t sure, explaining in a tense conversation that he needed time to think about if he wanted to continue the relationship.

At the end of the season, Natalie said that she felt like a weight had been lifted off of her shoulders, reaffirming that she made the right decision. “When I was standing at the altar with Shayne and looking at him, I felt on edge and scared,” she said. “For me, that was the moment where I was like, ‘This is not it.’ I truly, truly loved him, but I think love can only go so far.”

Netflix

After filming ended, Shayne and Natalie “gave it another shot” and continued dating for several months. “Ultimately we found that we are very different people with different needs and wants, and we couldn't fulfill them for each other at the time,” Natalie tells Bustle. “We went through a period where we weren’t talking, but we are friends now, and we do follow each other on Instagram.”

Though seeing “the Shayne and Shaina connection” play out on the show “was definitely a surprise,” she adds, “what you see is what really happened.” Now single, Natalie says she’s “really focused” on herself in addition to “working on prioritizing [her] family and friends.”

Shayne, for his part, isn’t particularly active on social media: It wasn’t until after filming Love is Blind that he posted on Instagram for the first time in nearly three years. But the woman most prominently featured in his recent posts is his mom, Karen Jansen who he called “a rockstar.” On Feb. 27, Shayne also shared an open message to Natalie.

“This journey with you will be something I’ll never forget,” he wrote in a caption. “It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you. From our first date eating in-n-out and you getting both milkshakes to our walks around grant park. You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man. As a man watching our story over again I’m remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man. I’m proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don’t know what’s next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you.”

He also took the opportunity to “put some other rumors to rest” about him and Shaina possibly getting together after the show ended. “Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship,” he wrote. “I wish her all the best.”

Shaina replied to the post, thanking him “for taking the stance on finally clearing this up” and adding that she wishes “nothing but the best” for him and Natalie both individually and together. Natalie responded that there are “no hard feelings” between her and Shaina and urged negative commenters to be more kind. “We both moved on from what happened on the show,” Natalie wrote. “And I think it’s time for everyone else to move on as well.”