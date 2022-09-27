Bravo has yet to officially announce if Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 is happening, but Kandi Burruss may have already spoiled the news. Per Deadline, during a Sept. 20 appearance on Amazon Live, Burruss was asked about the seating during the Season 14 reunion with Andy Cohen. Fans assumed that because Burruss was seated at the end of the couch (furthest away from Andy), that suggested that she was “at the end of the road,” as one fan commented, and “must not be coming back” for Season 15.

Burruss was quick to shut down those rumors. “The seat next to Andy is not about who has the most seniority, or who’s making the most coin, or who’s the most important,” she said. “It’s about who was in the most mess that particular season.”

Then Burruss hinted that not only is she in Season 15, but they already have a filming schedule. “First of all, I was at the end [of the couch] the season before. Did you not see me back last season, Season 14? And guess what? You will see back for Season 15,” she said. Then she claimed that filming is “starting again soon” so fans should be prepared to “get sick of me.”

Bravo has not confirmed if Burruss’ announcement is correct. But with 14 Real Housewives of Atlanta seasons under its belt, it’s hard to imagine the executives not giving the series another green light. Here’s everything else we know about Season 15 so far.

Scott Gries/Bravo

RHOA Season 15 Cast

Though Burruss made it clear that she’s returning for a new season, Bravo hasn’t confirmed if any of the other women are returning yet.

But they all sound at least open to it. At the end of the Season 14 reunion, host Andy Cohen asked each of the women to reflect on what they hope for the show going forward. Sanya Richards-Ross said that they’re a group of “vibrant, incredible” women, and hinted that in the future, she wants them to “push past” their misunderstandings with each other and have “a great bond and sisterhood.”

Marlo Hampton said that going forward, she’s going to “think before I speak because the tongue is powerful, and I feel like you can hurt people’s feelings.”

Kenya Moore said she learned resilience this season, while Shereé Whitfield echoed Richards-Ross’ comments about sisterhood. “Being an OG and being around from the beginning, this group of girls — it was fun,” she said. “It was more of a sisterhood. I feel like we’ve all really established some really good bonds and relationships.”

Newcomer Drew Sidora, meanwhile, admitted that being vulnerable on the show was both “challenging and bittersweet.” But in a “Speak On It” episode with Burruss, Sidora said that she wants to really experience “build[ing] friendships” with the other women, suggesting she’s open to returning to the show.

RHOA Season 15 Potential Premiere Date

In past years, the Real Housewives of Atlanta was filmed in the summer and premiered in the fall. But Season 14 broke from this as a result of COVID-19 and debuted in May. "People gave us a hard time, but people don't realize how hard it was to film,” Burruss told ET, adding that they didn’t know who was going to be in the season for a while.

It’s not yet clear if Season 15 will follow the same pattern, especially considering Bravo hasn’t confirmed the season or cast yet. But TV shows typically take about a year to produce; if the series really is filming soon as Burruss suggested, the earliest debut date would be fall to winter 2023.

This article will be updated as more information about RHOA Season 15 becomes available.