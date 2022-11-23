Going into Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo had one major thing in common: neither imagined they’d actually get engaged at the end of it. That’s what made it so surprising when the couple did leave the beach betrothed.

However, after the proposal — and while Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 was still airing — rumors started to swirl that Victoria was actually with Greg Grippo from Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season. In October, Reality Steve reported fans’ claims that they’d seen Victoria and Greg in Italy, and later, a TikTok video from Nick Viall showed Victoria kissing Greg on the cheek, all but confirming their relationship. The pair didn’t officially make their debut as a couple until the Nov. 22 Bachelor in Paradise reunion, though.

