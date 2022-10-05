Episode 3 of Bachelor in Paradise may have introduced its most obvious couple yet. On the one hand, you have Victoria Fuller, who competed during Peter Weber’s season and appears to stir up trouble. On the other hand, you have Johnny DiPhillipo, the laidback beach dweller, who backed away from an engagement to Gabby Windey at the eleventh hour. It may not seem obvious on paper, but Paradise has a way of uniting chaos and relaxation.

It didn’t take long for Victoria to start stirring the pot. Upon her official arrival in Episode 2, she was gifted a date card. Without much hesitation, she invited Justin Glaze to join her on the date. Justin had already spent much of Episode 1 cozying up with Genevieve Parisi. She did, however, spend a little time getting to know Johnny before ultimately deciding on Justin. She and Johnny’s conversation wasn’t ideal — he inexplicably called her Carolina.

Early in Episode 3, Justin and Victoria continued to cozy up, however, he still had to handle his turbulent situation with Genevieve. With Justin occupied, Victoria sought out Johnny, and the duo wasted no time flirting on a secluded daybed. Moments later, Johnny and Victoria began making out for an audience of people who had no idea where their roses were coming from. Their smooch shook up the cocktail party right as it ended. What followed was the rose ceremony, where Johnny gave his rose to Victoria, cementing the early stage of their relationship.

Bachelor In Paradise Spoilers

Spoilers ahead for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. No matter how bungled their first meeting looked, the couple is rumored to have gotten over their growing pains. Reality Steve reported that not only are Victoria and Johnny an item in Paradise, but they also end up getting engaged on the show. It may be a bit of a head-scratcher, considering the last time we saw Johnny in a serious relationship, he ended things because he felt rushed into an engagement.

For whatever reason, things with Victoria appear to feel less expedited, thus resulting in a proposal.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Did An Instagram Story Leak Their Status?

Another clue that seems to confirm the pair’s relationship, came from Victoria’s social media. According to Distractify Victoria posted a since-deleted Instagram story on August 2022, in which Victoria is seen at a party being thrown by Natalie Joy, Nick Viall’s girlfriend. In the clip, fans identified someone who looks increasingly like Johnny holding a box of pizza. Victoria was quick to delete the story, but fan account @BachelorRabbitHole managed to snag a screen recording of the video before it disappeared.

Their relationship isn’t without its doubts though. Perhaps even more confusing than Johnny somehow being more ready for an engagement in an even shorter amount of time than before, might be the fact that the couple doesn’t follow each other on social media. However, that doesn’t mean that they don’t end up together.