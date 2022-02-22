Uh, Are Wataru & Midori Even Still Together After Love Is Blind: Japan?

Midori went into Love is Blind: Japan skeptical about marriage — which is not exactly a great place to start for a show on which you’re expected to get engaged before meeting face-to-face and wed only a few weeks later. But the 30-year-old business planner nonetheless fell for Wataru.

A 38-year-old IT executive, Wataru had already been married once before participating in the experiment. He connected with Midori over their shared ambition and experience in the tech world, and though he also bonded with Priya, his and Midori’s similar experiences in America as well as their plans for the future helped to solidify their connection.

During their time in the pods, it was clear that Midori was pushing for the relationship to work, ultimately winning Wataru over with her bluntness and boldness. When it came time to meet in person, though, it wasn’t exactly the moment she was hoping for. While Wataru said Midori “exceeded his imagination” as far as her appearance was concerned, Midori commented that she’d hoped Wataru would have had “more delicate features.” Nevertheless, the two decided to continue exploring their relationship.

The main thing standing in their way was Midori’s aversion to marriage, so Wataru did his best to alleviate her concerns. He was able to quell some of her worries and prove that he was able to work on himself both physically and emotionally, but Midori still wasn’t convinced they were right for each other even after they’d begun living together. She was, however, thankful for the space Wataru gave her when she needed time to think. It was then that Midori realized she couldn’t bear to be without Wataru. "To be honest, I have my concerns, like, what even is marriage?" she said. "But right now, I can't imagine not seeing you tomorrow."

In the end, the two indeed both said “I do” at the altar, and in the three-month catch-up filmed after their weddings, they noted they were planning to complete their marriage paperwork and make things official after the show debuted. However, there’s been no confirmation that they went through with it, and they haven’t shared anything on Instagram about where they stand now (Wataru doesn’t have an account). We need updates stat!