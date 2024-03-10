Ariana Grande Says Fans Sending “Hateful Messages” Misinterpreted Her Album

A day after releasing her new album Eternal Sunshine, Ariana Grande felt like she needed to step in for some damage control. Apparently, a number of fans had decided they were upset on her behalf about certain things she sings about in her new music, so they started attacking those they suspected of wronging Grande. Their behavior, however, was very much at odds with what Grande stands for, and she let them know in an Instagram story on March 9.

Not The Right Support

“hi,” Grande began her message, “i just want to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)...”

She was clear that she doesn’t want their antics to continue, adding, “i ask that you please do not. it is not how to support me. it is the opposite.” Grande further went on to explain that the album is about love, not hate. “although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love,” she said. “if you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. thank you.”

The Origins Of The Hate

There were a lot of raised eyebrows when Ariana Grande split from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, last year. A big factor was her new romance with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who was getting out of his own marriage. Grande took a lot of flak, and she recently shared on The Zach Sang Show that her album sheds more light on what’s been going on in her life.

Sure enough, after Eternal Sunshine’s debut, many listeners saw her split differently. The title track, in particular, seems to indicate that her marriage was very painful for her. Although Grande didn’t say which people in her life had been getting hateful messages, her ex-husband seems like a likely candidate. Ultimately, however, figuring out which people have been singled out doesn’t matter, because Grande doesn’t want anyone targeted on her behalf.

Moving Forward

As Grande mentioned, her album is more about love, and she’s putting the pain behind her as she moves forward. Similarly, after posting her message, she had a Saturday Night Live performance to look forward to. Grande sang “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” and “Imperfect for You,” plus starred in one of the funniest sketches of the night opposite her friend Bowen Yang.