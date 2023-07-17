Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Have Reportedly Split After 2 Years Of Marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reportedly split after two years of marriage. Speaking to People, a source claimed that the couple separated earlier in 2023 and have since been “quietly and lovingly working on their friendship.” Meanwhile, one source also claimed to TMZ that Grande and Gomez are “heading for divorce” after a failed attempt to reconcile their long-distance relationship back in May. The pair have been living “thousands of miles apart” since December 2022, when Grande began filming the big-screen adaptation of Wicked in London.

Reports of the couple’s split come after the “Break Free” hitmaker was spotted attending the Wimbledon final in London on July 16 without her engagement ring. Fans previously noticed the singer wasn’t wearing her engagement band in a TikTok shared in August last year, prompting her to clarify at the time: “I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t.”

Grande and Gomez first began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement 11 months later in December of that same year. The couple later tied the knot in May 2021 during a small ceremony at their home in Montecito, California. Speaking to People at the time, a source claimed that “the couple and both families couldn’t be happier” following the intimate nuptials.

In February 2023, Grande shared a rare marriage update with her 377 million Instagram followers, uploading a Valentine’s Day gallery post of the couple along with a heart emoji caption.

More recently, in May 2023, the Grammy winner again took to Instagram to mark her and Gomez’s second wedding anniversary, captioning a photo of the pair: “I love him so.”