Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine" Seemingly Reveals New Details About Her Divorce
The title track of her new album aims to erase the memory of her past marriage.
Ariana Grande is getting deep on her new album Eternal Sunshine, which was released on March 8. On the emotional title track, the singer seems to address her divorce from Dalton Gomez, her husband of almost two years, and insinuate new details that are making fans see their relationship in a new light.
While Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Grande is a noted Carrey stan, after all) inspired the entire album, the 2004 film’s influence is most apparent in the title track. Taking cues from the movie’s storyline, Grande goes through the process of erasing the memories of her former lover and their entire relationship from her brain — metaphorically, of course.
“So I try to wipe my mind, just so I feel less insane,” she sings. “I'd rather forget than know, know for sure, what we could've fought through behind this door.”
Before forgetting him completely, Grande confronts her ex on the chorus and makes it clear how he wronged her. “I'll be the first to say, ‘I'm sorry,’ now you got me feelin' sorry,” she pleads. “I showed you all my demons, all my lies, yet you played me like Atari.”
Some fans even think that Grande could be alluding to infidelity in the relationship, providing new context for their split. “Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror,” she sings. “Hope you feel alright when you're in her.”
However, she tries to wrap up the traumatic process with a happier ending, seemingly alluding to her new relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater for a brief moment. “I found a good boy and he's on my side,” she sings. “You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine.”
“Eternal Sunshine” Lyrics
I don't care what people say
We both know I couldn't change you
I guess you could say the same
Can't rearrange truth
I've never seen someone lie like you do
So much, even you start to think it's true
Ooh, get me out of this loop, yeah, yeah
So now we play our separate scenes
Now, now she's in my bed, mm-mm, layin' on your chest
Now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends
I'll be the first to say, "I'm sorry"
Now you got me feelin' sorry
I showed you all my demons, all my lies
Yet you played me like Atari
Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror
Hope you feel alright when you're in her
I found a good boy and he's on my side
You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine
So I try to wipe my mind
Just so I feel less insane
Rather feel painless
I'd rather forget than know, know for sure
What we could've fought through behind this door, mm
So I close it and move, yeah, yeah
So now we play our separate scenes
Now, now he's in your bed, and layin' on my chest
Now I'm in my head, and wonderin' how it ends, ends, ends
I'll be the first to say, "I'm sorry"
Now you got me feelin' sorry
I showed you all my demons, all my lies
Yet you played me like Atari
Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror
Hope you feel alright when you're in her
I found a good boy and he's on my side
You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine
Won't break, can't shake
This fate, rewrite
Deep breaths, tight chest
Life, death, rewind
Won't (Won't) break (Won't), can't (Can't) shake (Shake)
This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite
Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest)
Life (Life), death (Death)
I'll be the first to say, "I'm sorry"
Now you got me feelin' sorry
I showed you all my demons, all my lies
Yet you played me like Atari
Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror (Won't break, can't shake)
Hope you feel alright when you're in her (This fate, rewrite)
I found a good boy and he's on my side (Deep breaths, tight chest)
You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine (Life, death, rewind)
Won't (Won't) break (Won't), can't (Can't) shake (Shake)
This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite
Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest)
Life (Life), death (Death), rewind
Won't (Won't) break (Won't), can't (Can't) shake (Shake)
This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite
Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest)
Life (Life), death (Death)
