Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine" Seemingly Reveals New Details About Her Divorce

Ariana Grande is getting deep on her new album Eternal Sunshine, which was released on March 8. On the emotional title track, the singer seems to address her divorce from Dalton Gomez, her husband of almost two years, and insinuate new details that are making fans see their relationship in a new light.

While Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Grande is a noted Carrey stan, after all) inspired the entire album, the 2004 film’s influence is most apparent in the title track. Taking cues from the movie’s storyline, Grande goes through the process of erasing the memories of her former lover and their entire relationship from her brain — metaphorically, of course.

“So I try to wipe my mind, just so I feel less insane,” she sings. “I'd rather forget than know, know for sure, what we could've fought through behind this door.”

Before forgetting him completely, Grande confronts her ex on the chorus and makes it clear how he wronged her. “I'll be the first to say, ‘I'm sorry,’ now you got me feelin' sorry,” she pleads. “I showed you all my demons, all my lies, yet you played me like Atari.”

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the Sweetener World Tour on May 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Some fans even think that Grande could be alluding to infidelity in the relationship, providing new context for their split. “Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror,” she sings. “Hope you feel alright when you're in her.”

However, she tries to wrap up the traumatic process with a happier ending, seemingly alluding to her new relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater for a brief moment. “I found a good boy and he's on my side,” she sings. “You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine.”

“Eternal Sunshine” Lyrics

I don't care what people say

We both know I couldn't change you

I guess you could say the same

Can't rearrange truth

I've never seen someone lie like you do

So much, even you start to think it's true

Ooh, get me out of this loop, yeah, yeah

So now we play our separate scenes

Now, now she's in my bed, mm-mm, layin' on your chest

Now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends

I'll be the first to say, "I'm sorry"

Now you got me feelin' sorry

I showed you all my demons, all my lies

Yet you played me like Atari

Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror

Hope you feel alright when you're in her

I found a good boy and he's on my side

You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine

So I try to wipe my mind

Just so I feel less insane

Rather feel painless

I'd rather forget than know, know for sure

What we could've fought through behind this door, mm

So I close it and move, yeah, yeah

So now we play our separate scenes

Now, now he's in your bed, and layin' on my chest

Now I'm in my head, and wonderin' how it ends, ends, ends

I'll be the first to say, "I'm sorry"

Now you got me feelin' sorry

I showed you all my demons, all my lies

Yet you played me like Atari

Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror

Hope you feel alright when you're in her

I found a good boy and he's on my side

You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine

Won't break, can't shake

This fate, rewrite

Deep breaths, tight chest

Life, death, rewind

Won't (Won't) break (Won't), can't (Can't) shake (Shake)

This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite

Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest)

Life (Life), death (Death)

I'll be the first to say, "I'm sorry"

Now you got me feelin' sorry

I showed you all my demons, all my lies

Yet you played me like Atari

Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror (Won't break, can't shake)

Hope you feel alright when you're in her (This fate, rewrite)

I found a good boy and he's on my side (Deep breaths, tight chest)

You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine (Life, death, rewind)

Won't (Won't) break (Won't), can't (Can't) shake (Shake)

This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite

Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest)

Life (Life), death (Death), rewind

Won't (Won't) break (Won't), can't (Can't) shake (Shake)

This (This) fate (Fate), rewrite

Deep (Deep) breaths (Breaths), tight (Tight) chest (Chest)

Life (Life), death (Death)

Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t. Bustle Daily Up Next Submit By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Subscribe to our newsletter > More like this