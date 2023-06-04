Ariana Grande’s most recent makeup shade had nothing to do with a color palette. In a viral TikTok posted to her r.e.m. beauty line’s account on June 3, the “Positions” singer got real with her past self, captioning the video, “Me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an [overdrawn] lip.” While applying a full beat in the clip, “old” Ari says she’s “been doing [her] homework” and wants to talk to her future self about something.

Before she can reveal the topic, however, the more fresh-faced version of the Grammy winner interjects, “Do you think your eyes are a little too smokey for every day?” The ghost of Grande past agrees, while also copping a bit of an attitude. “Yeah, I’m going through a phase. Is that OK with you?” she snaps. Below, you can see present-day Ari’s hilarious response in the video, which racked up more than 1.5 million views within 24 hours.

Naturally, the Arianators appreciated the musician’s playful self-roast, though most commenters opined that both looks were stunning. “HELP THE SHADE AT 2019 ARI,” one fan wrote, adding a crying emoji, while another chimed in, “This is getting funnier everytime i'm watching it.”

While previously discussing her favorite makeup trends of the moment in 2022, Grande explained the importance of the entertainment and beauty industries’ intersection. “I love seeing everyone doing the Euphoria makeup, Y2K glam. It is so fun. I just think the makeup story on that show is so brilliant. It's so cool,” she told Glamour. “It’s just so much evidence that makeup is storytelling and is such an important part of the arts in any scenario — music videos, movies, TV shows, drag. These become our Halloween costumes. It’s what sets the tone.”

And, yes, that concept applies to her own career, too. “I think there are so many versions of what that looks like, for sure,” Grande added. “When creating other characters, or having to strip that down sometimes for other work, is so much fun. It creates that separation — it’s characters, it’s storytelling.”

The musician has also been in the makeup chair as of late for the role of Glinda (aka Galinda), opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, in the upcoming two-part Wicked movie. In March, Grande shared glam behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with Erivo and their co-star Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), joking that they were “up to (no) good,” also adding broom and bubble emojis to her caption. The following month, the women shared first-look photos of their characters. While Grande dressed in a flowing pink gown as her Wizard of Oz-inspired good witch, Erivo’s green-faced Elphaba was pictured holding her famous broomstick.

Only time will tell if Glinda will inspire a new beauty trend. As for Grande’s evolving offscreen beauty looks, though, the singer seems to know that she’s been changed for the better.