ICYMI: Ariana Grande is the latest A-list celebrity to create her own unique brand within the beauty space with r.e.m. beauty. And coming up on celebrating their first year in business, it appears that things are changing quite a bit behind the scenes.

Forma Brands — the parent company to Morphe Cosmetics, along with Grande’s r.e.m. beauty — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this year. And for the Ari stans of the world, the biggest question has been what will happen to r.e.m.? According to Forbes, “Ariana Grande is set to acquire the physical assets for her beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty, for an estimated $15 million from Forma Brands.”

And just last night, Grande addressed the topic in an impromptu Q&A on her brand’s YouTube channel.

After being asked about her rumored foundation formula (that fans somehow spotted in the background of old images), Grande not only confirms that the anticipated drop *will* be coming soon — but she shared why there have been slight delays: “We have a couple of things that have been a little delayed because we did a big transition. We kind of are still settling into our new version of r.e.m. beauty.”

In all aspects of Grande’s career, she is truly in her purpose and in her power. Case in point? Her dream role as Glinda in the live-action adaptation of Broadway’s Wicked is in production as we speak.

And even with her brand, it is clear she is empowered by the transition: “[We] took our power back, we went through a big transitional phase so we’re sort of getting things back on course. We have a lot coming.”

Arianators obviously can’t wait to see what comes next for the pint-sized pop star.