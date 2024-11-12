Ariana Grande Reveals Why She “Can’t” Do The Voice Ever Again

Ariana Grande surprised fans in 2021 when she joined NBC’s The Voice as a coach. However, the singer’s career pivot into reality television was short-lived, and Grande recently revealed why she has no plans to return to the show.

On the Nov. 6 episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, the Wicked star recalled her time on The Voice Season 21, on which she starred alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for one season. While she admitted elements of the show were fun (namely, the spinning chairs), Grande said she became too “emotionally attached” to the contestants.

“That's my problem,” the songstress told hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. “I can't really do that [The Voice] because I really get in. I really get in there with everyone. I love everyone so much. I love meeting people, and I've felt so invested.”

Grande, who reportedly became the highest-paid The Voice coach in the show’s history, also revealed that she’s still in contact with the Season 21 contestants. “I love them,” she continued. “I’m in touch with them on Instagram. I like their posts, I see their things, I see what they’re up to.”

John Legend, Blake Shelton, Carson Daly, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of her brief stint on The Voice, Grande revealed that she was already a big fan of the show. “It’s so happy and infectiously joyous,” she said in a 2021 interview. “I also am super moved by how brilliant the performers are and by their voices and the opportunity to work with artists who dream of doing what we get to do is a really fun and cool thing.”

Ariana’s Next Career Move

Later in her Las Culturistas interview, Grande also disclosed her “scary” plans to focus on acting in the coming years following her leading role in 2024’s Wicked, in which she plays Glinda the Good Witch opposite Cynthia Erivo.

“I’m always going to make music. I’m always going to go on stage. I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise,” she clarified. “But I don’t think doing it at the rate that I’ve been doing for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”

The Grammy winner continued, “I think I love acting; I love musical theater. Reconnecting with this part of myself… I love comedy, and it heals me to do that — finding roles to use these parts of myself.”