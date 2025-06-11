The Short n’ Sweet era was appropriately named. Sabrina Carpenter already has a new album on the way: Man’s Best Friend. The big reveal came as a surprise on June 11, when the pop star announced the project on social media.

The Album Details

Carpenter started with a little tease, showing a vinyl and the Man’s Best Friend cover at the end. A fan captured the moment and posted it on Reddit, writing, “What is this??!?!???!” The answer came soon after, when Carpenter was ready to reveal all.

“My new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ … is out on August 29, 2025,” Carpenter wrote, adding the paw prints emoji. “i can’t wait for it to be yours x.”

Her announcement included the cover art, which shows her on all fours in a little black dress as a faceless man holds a chunk of her hair in his hand. A second image features a dog wearing a baby blue collar with the album title on its tag.

There was a mixed reception in her Instagram comments. While many fans were ecstatic to be getting a new album so soon after Short n’ Sweet, others were put off by her cover art. “Call me woke but this cover is kind of degrading…” one wrote. Another added, “People can’t still act like she’s for the female gaze.”

The Next Era

Carpenter’s new album is closely following Short n’ Sweet, which dropped on Aug. 23, 2024. The singer released the first single, “Manchild,” less than a week before her Man’s Best Friend announcement.

“i wrote manchild on a random tuesday with amy [Allen] and jack [Antonoff] not too long after finishing short n’ sweet and it ended up being the best random tuesday of my life,” she wrote, in part, on Instagram on June 5. “not only was it so fun to write, but this song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life.”

Carpenter went on to liken the song to “a loving eye roll” and described it as feeling “like a never ending road trip in the summer.” There were also hidden dog-themed Easter eggs. She added, “you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!” and also shared a photo of her holding a puppy.

Though Carpenter didn’t hint at the time that she had a whole album to come, we should have known: She’s working late ’cause she’s a singer.