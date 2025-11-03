Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Got Matching Wicked: For Good Tattoos

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have truly been changed for good. On Nov. 1, the stars celebrated the upcoming release of Wicked: For Good by revealing they had gotten matching tattoos in honor of the second film, which premieres on Nov. 21.

Erivo and Grande rang in “Wicked month” with a joint Instagram post, sharing a behind-the-scenes snapshot of them filming one of their final scenes as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. In the next slide, they posted a photo of their matching tattoos, which read “For Good” in black ink on their palms. “@wickedmovie ♡ 20 days,” Grande captioned the post.

The tattoos not only reference the title of the sequel, but also the movie’s final song “For Good,” a moving duet between Glinda and Elphaba that caps off the original Broadway musical.

Hilariously, Wicked director Jon M. Chu responded to the post on his Instagram Story, stating that his stars got inked very early on in the filming process — against his advice. “I cautioned them to maybe wait to get any tattoos about the movie until AFTER they see it… but they opted to ignore me and got them on like days 3 of rehearsals,” he quipped.

Instagram / Ariana Grande

Ariana & Cynthia’s Love Of Tattoos

It turns out that “For Good” isn’t the only matching ink that Glinda and Elphaba have. In November 2024, Erivo told the New York Times that she and Grande “got many tattoos” together, months after debuting their poppy flower tattoos on the side of their hands on her Instagram Story. The poppies are a nod to the floral fields outside Emerald City, which will play a bigger part in Wicked: For Good.

Instagram / Ariana Grande

Grande replied to Chu’s post with a loving fact-check about the timeline of her and Erivo’s tattoos, revealing even more ink that they’ve gotten in the process. “Hello fun fact these and the poppies we got the evening after we shot ‘for good’ and then the first round (e♡, g♡, WGE etc) was done right after we shot ‘popular,’” she explained, as reposted by a Grande fan account.

However, Grande did verify that Chu warned them about getting tattoos so soon, which they proudly ignored. “LOL i remember you saying this and being like ‘omg …. what does THAT MEAN ?????????’” she recalled. “But it was about what we were experiencing and creating and feeling in our hearts, not about the end result!”