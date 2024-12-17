The 'Wicked' Sequel’s New Title Has A Special Meaning

Spoilers for Wicked: For Good ahead. Prepare to be changed for good. On Dec. 16, Universal Pictures announced that the second Wicked movie will officially be titled Wicked: For Good. Sadly, the release date remains unchanged, meaning fans will still have to wait until Nov. 21, 2025, to see how Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande)’s story concludes.

The announcement came as a surprise, given that the sequel has been simply called Wicked: Part Two on social media. However, some teases and Easter eggs leading up to the film indicated the title change, which the Broadway musical’s OG fans may have missed, let alone new fans who loved the record-breaking film.

Read on to find out why the second Wicked movie is called For Good.

Why Wicked: For Good?

“For Good” is the title of the penultimate song in the original musical, or in Broadway terms, the 11 o’clock number. It’s also likely the one that will require tissues (as if you didn’t cry enough during “Defying Gravity”). “For Good” is an emotional farewell between Elphaba and Glinda, who express how much their friendship means to them before saying goodbye forever.

In this instance, “for good” has a double meaning, with the duo saying that they’ve been changed both for the better and forever because of each other. Right before the song, Elphaba gives Glinda the Grimmerie (aka her spell book), and after embracing for the last time, she surrenders to Dorothy, who pours a bucket of water that makes her “melt” to her death.

Universal Pictures

In the musical, Elphaba’s death is revealed to be a scheme devised by her and Fiyero to stop the witch hunt against her, but her and Glinda’s goodbye is still final. It’s unknown whether Glinda realized she was faking it. While Elphaba wants to inform her that she’s safe with Fiyero and laments never seeing her again, they agree that it’s best not to contact Glinda for her safety.

Therefore, not only is the film’s title a nod to the song, but it’s also an acknowledgment that Glinda and Elphaba’s story is over — for good. Sadly, the title ends any possible speculation that a third Wicked film could be adapted from the original musical.

The “For Good” Easter Eggs

In May 2023, Erivo shared a tease of the second film’s script, which had the working title Wicked Part Two: For Good. At first, the tease went unnoticed and was forgotten since the title wasn’t mentioned anywhere else in the first film’s marketing. But alas, Erivo gave it away over a year before it was announced.

In addition, director Jon M. Chu incorporated parts of the “For Good” instrumental into the first film’s score, especially during moments that foreshadowed Glinda and Elphaba’s bittersweet ending. For example, it started playing after a villager in Munchkinland asked Glinda if she was friends with Elphaba before her “death.”