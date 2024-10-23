Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are in full Wicked mode. Ever since they wrapped filming, the stars have regularly stepped out in public sporting their characters’ pink and green palettes, whether at the Super Bowl or the Olympics. Now, as the film’s premiere nears, the two are kicking their method dressing into high gear.

To mark one month until Wicked is released in theaters, the duo shared an Instagram post filled with behind-the-scenes moments and candid shots. In the first photo, they channeled Glinda and Elphaba in the most adorable way: matching Wicked-colored ballet flats.

Ariana & Cynthia’s Wicked Shoes

In a throwback photo from the Wicked set, Grande and Erivo showed off their Miu Miu satin ballerina flats, which feature a string bow tie, and have the brand’s iconic logo emblazoned across a dainty ankle strap.

True to their characters, Grande donned a pale pink pair, representing her character Glinda the Good Witch, while Erivo opted for black, and wore them with emerald green socks in the spirit of her character Elphaba.

Instagram / Ariana Grande

Fans can replicate at home before heading to the movie theater. Miu Miu’s satin ballerina flats retail for $1020, and are currently available in both of the stars’ colorways on the brand’s site.

The Viral Ballet Flats

Miu Miu’s ballerina shoes has been a celeb staple for a couple of years — the balletcore trend, it seems, has staying power. Back in 2022, Bella Hadid rocked a pair of the satin ballerina flats in a more tame beige shade, which added just a little feminine flair to her casual grey sweatsuit.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Memorably, Miu Miu mainstay Sydney Sweeney wore the shoes in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, pairing the pearly white flats with a see-through chain ensemble that showed off some luxe Miu Miu lingerie.

Instagram / Sydney Sweeney

Perhaps the ballet-core trend will never end — it’ll just grow more Wicked.