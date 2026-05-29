Ariana Grande’s Fans Will Hate That They Love Her New Song

Ariana Grande appreciates your support — until you use it against her (as many fans have done lately with several artists). After weeks of teasing, the singer unveiled “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” the lead single from her upcoming new album Petal. And perhaps the reason that some fans are up-in-arms over the new song is because... it may be about them?

Over moody, minimalist synths, Grande waxes poetic about the love she’s received throughout her career — and how those same supporters often yield it as a weapon when things don’t go their way. “What’s happening now? You studied my crown and borrowed my body,” she asks, analyzing how people keep track of every detail of her life.

She goes on to challenge them on the soft guitar-led bridge, wondering, “Is it really my fault you all gave me your hearts of your own accord?” Her opinion? “I don't really think so.” (And she’s correct.)

While Grande admits her melancholy on the chorus, wistfully reflecting on how she didn’t want this to happen, she finds her way through and makes it clear that she’ll always trust her own instincts. “Know that I will find my way from you,” she declares on the pre-chorus. “I guess it's kind of cutе how you like me where you are.”

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s “Hate That I Made You Love Me” Lyrics

Grande’s new single comes with a new music video directed by Christian Breslauer, with whom the singer previously worked on her “Brighter Days” short film. As teased on Instagram, the video is set to premiere on June 1 and will co-star Justin Long.

Read the full lyrics to Grande’s new single “Hate That I Made You Love Me” below.

I can’t tell you why

But something inside is dancing with fire

Eyes lit like the sky

Turned tears into diamonds, got good at goodbyes

Just know that I will find my way from you

Like flowers from a tomb while you decide who you are

And I can see right through, ooh-ooh

Like shadows on the moon

And it’s all bad news

Yeah, I, I, I

Hate that I made you love me

Sorry if I made me your type

Yeah, I, I hate that I made you love me

‘Cause I barely tried

Yeah, I, I, I

What’s happening now?

You studied my crown and borrowed my body

Warm, kissed by the sun, then cold likе the wind

A bee stuck in honey

Know that I will find my way (my way) from you (from you)

I guess it's kind of cutе how you like me where you are

But I can see right through (right through), ooh-ooh (ooh-ooh)

Just don't eclipse the moon

‘Cause it's all bad news

Yeah, I, I, I

Hate that I made you love me

Sorry if I made me your type

Yeah, I, I hate that I made you love me (hate that I made you)

‘Cause I barely tried

Yeah, I, I, I (ooh, yeah)

I’ve held your projections when you’ve felt so insecure

Tell me, why is it this way? Why you so hate to see women endure?

Is it really my fault you all gave me your hearts of your own accord?

I don't really think so

I, I

Hate that I made you love me (you love me, baby)

Sorry if I made me your type

Yeah, I, I hate that I made you love me

‘Cause I barely tried

Yeah, I, I, I

Hate that I made you love me (you love me, baby)

Sorry if I made me your type (sorry if I made me your type)

Yeah, I, I hate that I made you love me (ooh)

‘Cause I barely tried

Yeah, I, I, I