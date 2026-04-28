Is Ariana Grande’s New Album Her Most Optimistic Yet?

After her Oscar-nominated turn as Glinda in Wicked, Ariana Grande has been scooping up screen and stage credits — starring in the upcoming Focker-in-Law and American Horror Story Season 13, and joining Jonathan Bailey in next year’s revival of Sunday in the Park with George in London. But rest assured, her own music is still very much in bloom.

On April 28, Grande announced her eighth studio album Petal by sharing what seems to be her happiest cover art yet: a black-and-white shot of herself beaming, eyes closed and hair in carefree waves.

The reveal comes after the Grammy winner teased flower imagery earlier this month, and described the spirit of her latest project in a montage of studio clips: “Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.” Summer optimism incoming!

Grande also shared her new album’s release date, July 31, which falls during her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine tour. As the “We Can’t Be Friends” hitmaker shared on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, “I do know that I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time.”

While Grande didn’t want to say anything “definitive” regarding her future plans, she could be closing a chapter of sorts — for the time being, that is. “So I’m gonna give it my all, and it’s gonna be beautiful, and I’m so grateful. I think that’s why I’m doing it, because I’m like, one last hurrah. For now!” Now, the arrival of Petal gives Arianators one more thing to celebrate along the way.

Of course, even if Grande plans to scale back touring, she’s made clear that her music isn’t going anywhere. As she reminded fans in an Instagram post last summer, “very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!!”

The art form “is and has always been my lifeline,” Grande continued. “There will need to be room made for all of it. 🧚🏼‍♂️ it may not look exactly like it did before but i much prefer how it looks in my head. i am having fun. i feel grateful and excited and inspired. :) finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors i love, and doing it my own way.”