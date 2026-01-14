Ariana Grande is heading back home to the stage. On Jan. 14, the actor-singer and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey confirmed that they would reunite to lead a new stage production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's 1984 musical Sunday in the Park With George.

In a joint Instagram post, the two shared a photo posing in front of Georges Seurat’s famous painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” which inspired the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical. “All it has to be is good,” they captioned the post, quoting a lyric from the show’s signature song “Finishing the Hat.”

After rumors swirled on social media that Grande and Bailey would star in a West End production of Sunday in the Park, Deadline reported in December that the revival was still in early stages of development, with producers aiming for a summer 2027 run at London’s Barbican Theatre. Details like dates, venue, and ticket sales have yet to be officially announced.

The musical is split into two acts with the same cast playing different characters. Bailey will play George, an exaggerated version of Seurat, while Grande will portray his muse and lover, Dot. In the second act, the focus switches to George’s great-grandson and his grandmother, Marie. Deadline stated that the new revival would be directed by Marianne Elliott.

Ari & Jonny’s Stage History

Before breaking out as a pop superstar, Grande got her start in theater, starring in the Broadway musical 13 in 2008 alongside her future Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies. While she’s starred in TV and film adaptations of Broadway musicals, earning an Oscar nomination for her Wicked role as Glinda, Sunday in the Park would mark Grande’s return to the stage after nearly two decades.

Bailey also got his start in theater as a child actor in London, starring in Les Misérables on the West End at just 8 years old. However, his theater experience is much more extensive. Elliott previously directed Bailey in the 2018 West End revival of Company and the 2022 play Cock. Last year, Bailey played the titular role in a new London production of Shakespeare’s Richard II.