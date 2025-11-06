Jonathan Bailey’s magnetism as a performer is no secret. In recent years, he’s garnered both critical acclaim (including a Laurence Olivier Award and an Emmy nod) and crush-worthy attention, with audiences falling hard for his brooding-yet-tender turn as Anthony Bridgerton.

But 2025 took the hype to another level. Bailey began the year playing Richard II on stage in London, starred in Jurassic World: Rebirth in the summer, and was just named People’s Sexiest Man Alive — and in a few short weeks, he’ll reprise his role as the dreamy, conflicted Prince Fiyero in Wicked: For Good.

The global press tour for the latter is already underway. “The fact that we’re in a film where people are going to cinemas to see it is what it’s all about,” Bailey tells Bustle over Zoom, as he makes his way to the airport the morning after For Good’s São Paulo premiere. “And sharing it with the fans is so exciting.”

As part of the film’s rollout, Bailey teamed up with Cynthia Erivo in a new Dunkin’ spot, acting out a faux “bonus scene” in which Fiyero and Elphaba have a clandestine rendezvous — and enjoy the brand’s new Wicked Green Matcha, Wicked Pink Refresher, and matching Munchkins. The hilarious ad is a (literally) sweet reminder that even in the midst of a busy and massive year, Bailey’s making room for fun. “Me and Cynthia always like working together, and we always have a giggle,” the 37-year-old actor says. “Two Brits abroad celebrating an amazing collaboration, what’s better than that?”

Dunkin'

As fans await the pair’s proper reunion in For Good, Bailey opens up about his delicious new role, “Dancing Through Life,” and the future of Bridgerton.

I’m obsessed with the comedy of this Dunkin’ ad, like the line: “No one asked us to, and no one told us not to, either.” In the spirit of improv, was there a time in either of the Wicked films that you got to try something “no one asked you to,” but it worked out?

You’re working with smart people, like [Wicked director] Jon M. Chu and Paul Scheer, who’s the brilliant director of this Dunkin’ advert, they let people fly with it. There was a lot around “Dancing Through Life” that was improvised. Chris Scott, the choreographer, was really great at structuring the number, but then, within that, allowing me to play around and interact with people in the way that felt right at the time. The same was in this.

I’m glad you mentioned “Dancing Through Life.” Because in the context of the movie, it’s Fiyero putting on this show of superficiality — but for me, it’s been this nice reminder that you don’t need to worry so much. Do you resonate with that?

Like so much of the music in Wicked, it’s a genius number. Because it’s sort of nihilistic. He’s saying, “We’re all going to die. So, what the hell? Don’t waste your life feeling or worrying, leave concern at the door.” And in that respect, it sets Fiyero up for a huge character arc because that changes when he meets Elphaba, and he realizes that is what life is about. It’s about standing for something and rooting yourself in purpose.

The other side of the song, as you say, it’s: don’t ruminate. Both of those things can be really helpful at any one point. If there’s ever a time when being able to understand two meanings of something is important, it’s now. The duality is thrilling.

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Even in the fun “rehearsal mode” of this Dunkin’ spot, there’s so much chemistry between Fiyero and Elphaba. Going into For Good, can you speak to the unspoken pining between them?

These two characters have never met someone who sees through them in the way that she sees through Fiyero, and has his number straightaway. And he’s completely taken and bewitched by her groundedness and her sense of purpose. In terms of chemistry, I think it’s about discovery, which is in itself entirely sensual, because when you’re curious about the person that you’re with, you’re relying on instinct. And instinct is an animal thing, and you’re constantly looking to see how you affect the other person and whether they’re inviting you in. Luckily, working with Cynthia is entirely easy, because we were totally locked in.

If Oz runs on Dunkin’, what’s keeping you running as you approach another busy promotional tour?

I haven’t seen the Wicked family for a long time, so that’s thrilling. My best mate is traveling with me, so that’s great as well. I’m watching a lot of documentaries. It’s funny, isn’t it? Obviously, I was acknowledged as a sexy man yesterday, but on a press tour, when I’m going to be on the third continent in two days, I feel about as sexy as a donut.

Congratulations on that honor! We here at Bustle are members of the Jonathan Bailey fan club — so we were thrilled to see that.

Aw, thank you! I know, it’s a real honor. It’s exciting, ridiculous, hilarious, and meaningful.

Is there a compliment, a text, or anything from this whole experience that you hold really close?

There’s nothing sexier than progress. So many people who came before me [helped] to create a time where I could have the success that I’m experiencing and enjoying. I’ve had more than a couple of messages from people just saying, “God, what an amazing thing. To have that growing up would have been extraordinary.” There will be young kids who, because I’m on the front of that magazine, will feel included, which is what the story of Wicked is all about.

We’re getting ready to close out this Wicked chapter, but I’m so excited to see you in Bridgerton in the new year. Is there something about playing Fiyero that you’ve taken with you, and might apply to Anthony?

It’s funny because they start off in opposition. Fiyero’s survival techniques are of total disarming performance. He knows how to dazzle, and he works backwards from there. Anthony is in that quiet space of deep turmoil at the beginning of the Bridgerton series, like how you find Fiyero at the beginning of the second film. They’re two men who aren’t communicating how they’re really feeling. Now that I’m really thinking about it, perhaps I can take some of the choreography of “Dancing Through Life” and see if I can slip it into a Bridgerton ball.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Please! We would love to see it.

Maybe Anthony could use some of the ledgers, because he’s always having to do the accounts — it drives him up the wall. Maybe he can use those to dance on. He can slide along on the Bridgerton accounts.

A Bridgerton musical episode is overdue, actually.

Well, I tell you what, there’s a lot of talent in Bridgerton. Simone Ashley can sing. Luke Newton can sing. In fact, everyone can sing. You should hear Golda Rosheuvel singing. Maybe she should sing [something by] Queen?

That’s perfect. I think you have to bring that to the team!

OK, leave it with me. You’re gonna get a credit, Grace.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.