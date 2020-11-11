Ariana Grande Is Helping Dogs Find Their Forever Homes Now

PSA: Pop star and longtime dog parent Ariana Grande has launched a non-profit animal rescue center. The "Positions" singer told her followers about Orange Twins Rescue on social media on Wednesday, Nov. 11, alongside some retro artwork of a '90s-era computer screen with Microsoft Paint window open. The nostalgic advertisement says that an official website is coming soon.

"We are so happy, proud and excited," Grande captioned the post. The singer then directed her followers to Orange Twins Rescue's official Instagram page for updates and information — and so far, the page has already racked up over a whopping 40 thousand followers. While unexpected, the venture is not at all surprising. Grande currently has 10 dogs of her own — all of which are rescues.

Grande's puppy entourage is as follows (yes, this is extremely crucial reporting): Ophelia, a Labradoodle; Fawkes, a Shiba Inu; Cinnamon, an American Pit Bull Terrier; Coco, a Dachshund German Shepherd; Lafayette, a Bloodhound; Sirius, a Labradoodle; Strauss, a Yorkshire Terrier; Pignoli, a Chihuahua; Toulouse, a Beagle Chihuahua; and Myron, a Pit Bull mix. (Grande also has a pet pig, Piggy Smallz, that she adopted with her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.)

While an official website has not been rolled out yet, Orange Twins Rescue does have a Linktree full of clickable resources. Animal lovers could browse the adoptable pets, donate to the non-profit, apply for adoption, and purchase items for the organization via its Amazon wish list.

If it somehow isn't clear by now, Grande is an animal lover. Some of her pups have also made high-profile appearances. The "Rain On Me" singer brought out Toulouse during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2016. She explained to the late-night host that she takes him everywhere. "He comes on tour," she said. "He loves the tour bus. He sleeps very well on the tour bus." Toulouse has also appeared in many of Grande’s music videos, such as "7 Rings," "Thank U, Next," and "No Tears Left to Cry." In other words, he's a star.