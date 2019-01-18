While "7 Rings" is undoubtedly an homage to friendship and bling, the real star of Ariana Grande's new music video is her dog, Toulouse. But, according to the singer, Grande's dog's scene-stealing cameo wasn't originally part of the "7 Rings" video. He insisted on hanging around the set during filming.

In a tweet shared with fans in the build up to the video's release, Grande admitted that Toulouse decided to make a surprise appearance onscreen because "he wouldn't leave." Alongside a screenshot of her beloved pup, she wrote, "T wasn't originally supposed to be in this video but he literally wouldn't leave me / set / the shot so."

"7 Rings" isn't the first time that Toulouse has appeared in one of Grande's music videos; the pup famously played the role of Bruiser Woods during the Legally Blonde sections of the singer's "Thank U, Next" video, where he got to ride in a convertible and relax on a pool floatie. Toulouse also made a cameo at the very end of the "No Tears Left To Cry" video, where he played a game of fetch with Grande in the trippy, psychedelic world that the singer created for the video.

Naturally, Grande's fans were delighted by Toulouse's appearance in the "7 Rings" video, and praised his cameo on social media:

Toulouse has been stealing the spotlight since Grande first adopted him in 2013. He very famously modeled for a Coach campaign in 2015, where he was snapped winking at the camera. In 2016, Grande told Jimmy Fallon that she takes the pup everywhere, saying, "He comes on tour, he loves the tour bus. He sleeps very well on the tour bus." She also added that he "gets" show business because "I speak to him all the time, so he just gets it."

Fans shouldn't be surprised by Toulouse's camera presence, as Grande told Vogue U.K. that he is "very much an artist," in August 2018. In other words: Toulouse has always been destined to be a star.

In addition to her beloved dog, Grande's "7 Rings" video also features cameos from the "six b*tches" that the singer bought friendship rings with during the outing that inspired the track. In addition to longtime buddies, Alexa Luria and Courtney Chipolone — who both appeared in the "Thank U, Next" video — the newest clip features cameos from songwriter Victoria Monet, performer Tayla Parx and frequent collaborator Njomza, who had the idea for Grande's song in the first place.

"'Twas a pretty rough day in nyc," Grande explained back in December on Twitter about the adventure that inspired the song. "My friends took me to tiffany's. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the [studio] njomza was like 'b*tch, this gotta be a song lol.' so we wrote it that afternoon." (And yes, there are more than seven rings, though Grande admitted that the eighth and ninth belong to "my mom and nonna," and not Toulouse, as many fans suggested.)

Though the song is definitely an ode to her friendship, Grande also clarified on Twitter that "7 Rings" is a "flex," and is much less vulnerable than her previous single. "i guess thank u, next is more vulnerable and gentle lol," Grande explained to a fan on Twitter. "Seven rings is jus like ..... a flex. friendship anthem. how the homies WANT u to feel. what the ‘thank u next’ energy evolves into while embracing a new chapter (even tho both moods /energies are v present)."

After all, nothing says "living your best life" like being able to drip your dog in diamonds and have him star in your newest music video.