Ariana Grande is usually great at letting past lovers and unwanted foes go with grace and poise, but this time, she needs to let them have it. In her new song “oh well,” from her eighth studio album, petal, the singer makes it clear that she’s done wishing her enemies well, instead leading them down the Yellow Brick Road... to hell. (It’s unclear whether Glinda would be proud.)

Over ethereal garage-inspired beats, Grande slowly accepts the end of a toxic relationship, letting go of something that doesn’t serve her and protecting herself by getting creative. But once she realizes that she’s not responsible for her subject’s feelings, she holds nothing back.

“Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession,” she sings on the chorus, declaring that “the bad guys all go to hell,” and her target is no exception. “Thanks, but I’ll see you right out / Good luck on your way to hell, oh well.”

Like many of Grande’s greatest works (“we can’t be friends,” anyone?), “oh well” can be interpreted to be about several different things, from a lover who did her wrong to her relationship with the media. But if the second pre-chorus is any indication, she definitely has an ex on her mind (perhaps her ex-husband Dalton Gomez).

Ariana Grande

“It sucks because I love you for real, and I want to believe the love I never got is real,” she sings. “So I find it in you, but don’t worry ‘cause you’ll keep getting breakup songs about you.” If they’re all this good, Grande can keep writing songs about this man for eternity.

Ariana Grande’s “Oh Well” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Grande’s new song below.

This is the beginning of the end

I feel it, just don't know what to say

My dead-ends are gathered around, dressed as friends

Just so I don’t get hurt again

I hear you in the silence (Oh, hey)

Even though I bury all my mind in (It's okay, ‘kay)

Something, something new to keep creative (Try)

Just anything to not let in your kindness

Maybe this time (Can be) different

I don’t have to try (To be)

Responsible for things that just aren’t mine

Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession

Friends I used to need, but now

The bad guys all go to hell

Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession

Thanks, but I’ll see you right out

Good luck on your way to hell

Oh well

You don’t even know me (No way)

Feel like I’m a thousand light years ahead (But I, I)

I play all the parts that I’m supposed to, right?

And I just throw a band-aid on my whole damn life (Mm-mm)

It sucks because I love you for real (For real, for real)

And I want to believe the love I never got is real

So I find it in you

But don't worry ‘cause you’ll keep getting breakup songs about you

Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession

Friends I used to need, but now

The bad guys all go to hell

Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession

Thanks, but I’ll see you right out

Good luck on your way to hell

Oh well

Good luck, darling

Can’t stop growing

So away from you (Ooh)

There's nothing left to do

Good (Good) luck (Luck), darling (Darling)

I’ll meet (Meet) my (My) own needs (Own needs)

Though you’ve been trying to

Let’s see who I can be without you, oh

Oh oh

Oh oh