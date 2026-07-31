See You In Hell
The Subject Of Ariana Grande's “Oh Well” Should Be Very Scared
In her new song, the singer doesn’t let her ex-lover go with grace — she sends them straight to hell.
Ariana Grande is usually great at letting past lovers and unwanted foes go with grace and poise, but this time, she needs to let them have it. In her new song “oh well,” from her eighth studio album, petal, the singer makes it clear that she’s done wishing her enemies well, instead leading them down the Yellow Brick Road... to hell. (It’s unclear whether Glinda would be proud.)
Over ethereal garage-inspired beats, Grande slowly accepts the end of a toxic relationship, letting go of something that doesn’t serve her and protecting herself by getting creative. But once she realizes that she’s not responsible for her subject’s feelings, she holds nothing back.
“Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession,” she sings on the chorus, declaring that “the bad guys all go to hell,” and her target is no exception. “Thanks, but I’ll see you right out / Good luck on your way to hell, oh well.”
Like many of Grande’s greatest works (“we can’t be friends,” anyone?), “oh well” can be interpreted to be about several different things, from a lover who did her wrong to her relationship with the media. But if the second pre-chorus is any indication, she definitely has an ex on her mind (perhaps her ex-husband Dalton Gomez).
“It sucks because I love you for real, and I want to believe the love I never got is real,” she sings. “So I find it in you, but don’t worry ‘cause you’ll keep getting breakup songs about you.” If they’re all this good, Grande can keep writing songs about this man for eternity.
Ariana Grande’s “Oh Well” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Grande’s new song below.
This is the beginning of the end
I feel it, just don't know what to say
My dead-ends are gathered around, dressed as friends
Just so I don’t get hurt again
I hear you in the silence (Oh, hey)
Even though I bury all my mind in (It's okay, ‘kay)
Something, something new to keep creative (Try)
Just anything to not let in your kindness
Maybe this time (Can be) different
I don’t have to try (To be)
Responsible for things that just aren’t mine
Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession
Friends I used to need, but now
The bad guys all go to hell
Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession
Thanks, but I’ll see you right out
Good luck on your way to hell
Oh well
You don’t even know me (No way)
Feel like I’m a thousand light years ahead (But I, I)
I play all the parts that I’m supposed to, right?
And I just throw a band-aid on my whole damn life (Mm-mm)
It sucks because I love you for real (For real, for real)
And I want to believe the love I never got is real
So I find it in you
But don't worry ‘cause you’ll keep getting breakup songs about you
Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession
Friends I used to need, but now
The bad guys all go to hell
Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession
Thanks, but I’ll see you right out
Good luck on your way to hell
Oh well
Good luck, darling
Can’t stop growing
So away from you (Ooh)
There's nothing left to do
Good (Good) luck (Luck), darling (Darling)
I’ll meet (Meet) my (My) own needs (Own needs)
Though you’ve been trying to
Let’s see who I can be without you, oh
Oh oh
Oh oh