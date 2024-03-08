Get your tissues out. On March 8, Ariana Grande released the second single from Eternal Sunshine, “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love),” which seems to tells many heartrending stories at once. And in a surprise twist, the singer cast Evan Peters in her new music video, depicting a love story that’s making fans cry.

The new video pays tribute to the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which inspired Grande’s new album. It follows a similar storyline, with Grande erasing all recollection of her previous relationship from her brain.

As she undergoes the procedure, she revisits her most cherished memories with Peters, from winning arcade games to making snow angels. As a result, the leftover remnants from their love affair get replaced with new items, like a dog bowl instead of a dazzling necklace.

Ariana Grande and Evan Peters in the “We Can’t Be Friends” music video. YouTube / Ariana Grande

Viewers were shocked by Peters’ surprise appearance and utterly swooned at his portrayal of Grande’s heartfelt, romantic ex-boyfriend.

“Evan Peters just gagged me so bad,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), with another stating that they “kinda ship” Grande and the actor together. “Evan Peters please be my perfect boyfriend,” one X user asked.

The Song Has Many Meanings

While the lyrics for “We Can’t Be Friends” could apply to the video’s storyline, they can also be interpreted a bit differently. Grande seems to be addressing her contentious relationship with the press, likely in response to the scrutiny she faced following the reports of her romance with Ethan Slater (her Wicked co-star).

Ariana Grande in the “We Can’t Be Friends” video YouTube / Ariana Grande

In the first verse, she hopes to live her life openly without fear of judgment. “I don’t wanna tiptoe, but I don’t wanna hide,” she sings. “But I don’t wanna feed this monstrous fire. Just wanna let this story die, and I’ll be alright.”

Grande alludes to the media again in the chorus, seemingly addressing reporters head-on and accusing them of changing their feelings toward her. “You cling to your papers and pens,” she sings. “Wait until you like me again.”

She previously addressed her thoughts on the media in an interview with The Zach Sang Show. “We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person,” she said. “We selectively leave space for humanness, for nuance. They don’t leave space for that.”