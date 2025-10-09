Spotify is about to change your Ariana Grande playlists... for good. On Oct. 9, the streaming platform unveiled an exclusive new experience for the singer’s biggest fans, launching My Top 5: Ariana Grande Songs, with which fans can rank their favorite Grande songs — plus find out which ones they actually listen to the most.

On the Spotify app, listeners can use the “My Top 5” feature to scroll through Grande’s seven studio albums (plus the Wicked soundtrack), search for their favorite deep cuts, or choose from her most popular tracks to form their own Top 5 rankings. And given that she has an impressive 21 songs in Spotify’s Billions Club, there are many hits to choose from.

Fans will unlock two “sharecards” that they can post on their social media accounts, one showing their personal rankings. However, the other card will be a surprise, unveiling your top songs based on actual Spotify listens. There’s even a special treat just for Wicked fans, with Spotify’s top listeners of Wicked: The Soundtrack receiving an exclusive “Glinda bubble” badge on their sharecards.

Spotify

Spotify’s new experience comes at a great time for fans (aka Arianators). Next summer, Grande will embark on her first tour in nearly seven years, the Eternal Sunshine Tour, in honor of her 2024 album, Eternal Sunshine, and its 2025 deluxe edition, titled Brighter Days Ahead, which dominated the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Plus, it comes before the Nov. 21 premiere of the second Wicked film and soundtrack. Wicked: For Good will feature more musical greatness from Grande, who plays Glinda, including her long-awaited track “Thank Goodness” and duet “For Good” with co-star Cynthia Erivo. The film also incorporates a new original song, “The Girl in the Bubble,” which Grande co-wrote with original Broadway Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz.

Grande is just the latest artist who has been a part of Spotify’s My Top 5 series, which has also included Taylor Swift, BTS, and The Weeknd. The experience will be available until Nov. 6.