As far as A$AP Rocky is concerned, he and Rihanna have already co-created their two greatest masterpieces — but they don’t involve music or fashion.

While promoting his Puma x F1 collection in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, Complex asked the rapper and creative director what his and Rihanna’s best creation would be if they could work together at the brand. “If me and my lady was to collab what could we team up and just f*cking just smash and go crazy on?” he asked. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that's our best creation so far.”

Rocky, who shares sons RZA, 18 months, and 3-month-old Riot Rose with the “Diamonds” singer, continued, “Nothing’s better than that out there. Any design... I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, you know, and shaped everything, and we had these beautiful angels. So that’s the best collaboration.”

Fashion’s First Family

Both he and Rihanna tend to be tight-lipped when it comes to their children, though fashion and family are indelibly linked for the couple.

Rihanna, who’s been working with Puma through her Fenty brand since 2015, most recently designed a sneaker, the Avanti, in September. “It’s a bit of a family reunion,” Rihanna told Vogue of the first Fenty x Puma collab since 2017. “Coming back to Puma as a mom, in a new space, allowed for new perspectives and ideas.”

Her latest drop included children’s sizing, too. “This time around, we expanded our creations to kids, ’cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design,” Rihanna added.

A$AP Rocky, for his part, also previously correlated fatherhood and creativity in a January interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe.

“Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole ‘nother perspective,” he said. “But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”