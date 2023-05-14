Just days after the world learned his name, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son, RZA Athelston Mayers, celebrated his first birthday. To mark the milestone, the boy’s proud dad officially confirmed the name and gifted fans with a carousel of adorable family photos and videos with Rihanna, who’s now expecting their second child. In addition to sweet snaps of RZA smiling on a blanket with his famous parents, A$AP also posted some father-son pics, including one of him cradling his “big head man” while shaving.

The rapper’s post — which earned love from Jaden Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, Miguel, and Pusha T, in the comments section — confirmed that he and Rihanna named RZA (pronounced “Rizza”) after the Wu-Tang Clan frontman, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs. “‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA,” A$AP captioned the May 13 tribute, which also included a clip of founding member Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s 1998 Grammys stage-crashing speech. The name first became public when multiple outlets, including People, obtained his birth certificate on May 11.

Rihanna, for her part, has also shared several photos of their son in recent weeks. Prior to showing off her stylish son sporting a Fendi “Trouble” jacket on April 20, the nine-time Grammy winner also shared several Easter-themed Instagram photos of RZA. Earlier in the month, the pregnant “Diamonds” singer also joked in a video with her boy, “Look who don’t want mommy to workout.”

In March, Rihanna opened up about her “legendary” first few months of motherhood in British Vogue’s March 2023 issue. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she told the UK publication. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… Because it doesn’t matter.”

After revealing her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance, Rihanna also joked that RZA’s unborn sibling had also already “attended” such high-profile events as the Oscars and this year’s Met Gala. “It’s so different from the first one,” she said while sharing a pregnancy update with Entertainment Tonight on the latter fete’s red carpet “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it. ... I feel good. I feel energetic.” She also gushed that she’s “in love” with RZA, adding, “I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it.”

Meanwhile, A$AP chimed in, telling the outlet, “[He’s] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby.” The “Praise the Lord” rapper’s most recent photos of RZA certainly confirm that sentiment.