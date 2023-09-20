Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Share First Baby Photos Of Newborn Son

Almost a month after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child together, the couple has introduced baby Riot Rose to the world in a series of new photos. Taken by the renowned photographer to the stars Miles Diggs, the adorable family snaps show the “Diamonds” hitmaker and rapper smiling down at their newborn as he lays on a blanket beside his parents. In some additional photos, the couple’s 16-month-old son RZA joins his new sibling as the now family of four poses outside.

Sharing one of the recently taken photographs with his 307,000 Instagram followers, celebrity photographer Diggs wrote in a caption: “It’s a FAMILY thing, Welcome to the World Riot Rose,” alongside an arm flex and rose emoji.

As mentioned, the family photos arrived just weeks after it was reported on Aug. 21 that Rihanna had welcomed her second child with boyfriend Rocky. A copy of the newborn’s birth certificate was later obtained by The Blast on Sept. 7, revealing that the couple had named their newborn son Riot Rose Mayers. The certificate also reportedly stated that baby Riot was secretly born on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles.

Rihanna appeared to subtly announce the birth of her second son in a recent interview with Vogue released before the official announcement, during which she told the outlet: “This time around, we expanded our creations to kids, ’cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design.”

RiRi and Rocky welcomed their first child, son RZA, in May 2022. The following year, in Feb. 2023, the Grammy winner famously announced her second pregnancy while headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show. During what was her first performance in five years, the singer was shown cradling what appeared to be a baby bump in the show’s opening seconds, and following some frantic fan speculation online, it was eventually confirmed that she was indeed expecting.