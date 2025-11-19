You probably know the woman behind Sharpay Evans and the self-care brand Being Frenshe as Ashley Tisdale, but today, the multi-hyphenate is going by a new name: Ashley Tisdale French.

While she’s been using the surname in her personal life for some time, French recently explained why she’s now changed her name publicly, too.

What’s In A Name?

In a Nov. 17 video posted to her social channels, French opened up about launching her new lifestyle blog, byashleyfrench.com. “I’ve never really been this intimate before, but I have so much to talk about — especially now in my 40s, and having my kids, and being a parent, running a company,” she said.

Explaining the name of the site, French continued: “I’ve been Ashley French for so long at home, but I really never changed publicly. Because everyone knows me as Ashley Tisdale. But I just felt like it was time for people to know me for me, and not just a character or a celebrity.”

If you’ve been keeping up with the High School Musical alum, you know that the surname “French” comes from her husband of 11 years, the composer Christopher French, with whom she shares two children. It’s also the namesake of Being Frenshe.

The performer and entrepreneur explained that the evolving social media landscape impacted how she wanted to show up online. “At this point, you don’t know what’s real, what’s a bot, and everyone has something to say, and it might not be positive,” she said. “And not that I want to block out the negativity, but I felt like in order to protect my peace, I didn’t want to keep sharing in that way.”

A New Chapter

Indeed, French’s blog clearly shows her excitement for this new era. “If you already know me, it’s probably from my work as an actress, singer, or entrepreneur. I’m proud of those chapters, but they don’t tell the entire story of who I am today,” she writes. “Now that I’ve entered my 40s, my life looks a little different than it once did — and I’m guessing yours does, too.”

Even so, she’s not opposed to revisiting her Disney days if the timing is right. She recently reprised her voice role of big sister Candace for the revival of Phineas and Ferb. “Any other character I have played, it would take me a moment,” she told ComicBook.com. “But for some reason, Candace is just right there when I need her.”