The Real Reason Austin Butler Didn’t Bring Kaia Gerber To The Golden Globes

Kicking off the 2023 awards season, the Golden Globe Awards were back in full swing on Jan. 10. Attended by the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett, the event was a star-studded affair. Among this year’s big winners was Elvis’ Austin Butler, who took home the Best Actor gong for his portrayal of the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll. However, the actor failed to walk the red carpet with his model girlfriend of one year. So why didn’t Butler didn’t bring Kaia Gerber to the Golden Globes?

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of this year’s ceremony, Butler touched upon the “hard” decision of selecting his Golden Globes plus one, revealing that he ultimately chose to bring his older sister, Ashley Butler. “My family is so supportive, they’re just amazing,” the actor shared. “She's my one and only sister, so it'll be nice to be with her.”

Although the pair didn’t walk the all-important red carpet together, Gerber didn’t completely miss out on this year’s Golden Globe festivities. As Daily Mail reports, the couple was photographed celebrating Butler’s major Best Actor win backstage at the Hollywood ceremony. As per Page Six, Butler and Gerber also recently attended W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s pre-Golden Globes dinner on Jan. 9, where the pair were seen “cuddled up in the corner” together, according to an insider.

The model and actor made their relationship red carpet official back in March 2022 at W Magazine’s Best Performances party. Since then, the couple has attended a string of high-profile events together, including the 2022 Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking to GQ last year, Butler explained that there isn’t “anything I want to share” about his relationship publicly, adding that he ignores any paparazzi shots taken of himself and Gerber. “If I don’t see the picture, then it doesn’t really exist to me,” he added.