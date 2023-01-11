It’s been about a month since the finale of The White Lotus season 2, but the most hardcore fans of the HBO Max show are still coming up with scandalous theories, reeling over the series’ dramatic ending, and obsessing over the unfortunate fate of Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya (arguably the most beloved character of all). And White Lotus watchers aren’t the only ones praising Coolidge’s performance in the series. Besides being named a presenter at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, her work has also earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie.

For the special occasion, Coolidge tapped makeup artist Lilly Keys (who used Victoria Beckham Beauty) to complete her very boudoir-inspired glam, as well as celeb hair guru Janine Thompson (who used all things Better Not Younger, along with some vintage rollers) for her sultry, voluminous blowout. As for their inspo? Thompson shares that they tapped retro references to attain “the sex appeal, mystery, and glamour of a 1950s Italian movie star.” And TBH: They *nailed* it.

More to come ...