During his Dec. 17 debut on Saturday Night Live, Austin Butler addressed claims that he’s stuck doing his Elvis Presley voice — more than a year after filming on the Baz Luhrmann musical biopic wrapped. “There’s people out there who say that ever since I played Elvis, my voice has changed,” Butler began. “That it got deeper, more Elvis-y. But that’s not true. I’ve always sounded like this, and I can prove it.”

That proof? A 2012 AfterBuzz TV interview promoting his role as Sebastian Kydd on The Carrie Diaries — only, the decade-old clip seems to have been altered to raise the pitch of Butler’s voice, so it actually ended up hurting his case.

