Austin Butler’s SNL Monologue Addressed His Elvis Voice Change

He’s always talked like this!

During his Dec. 17 debut on 'SNL,' Austin Butler addressed claims that he's still doing his 'Elvis' ...
Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

During his Dec. 17 debut on Saturday Night Live, Austin Butler addressed claims that he’s stuck doing his Elvis Presley voice — more than a year after filming on the Baz Luhrmann musical biopic wrapped. “There’s people out there who say that ever since I played Elvis, my voice has changed,” Butler began. “That it got deeper, more Elvis-y. But that’s not true. I’ve always sounded like this, and I can prove it.”

That proof? A 2012 AfterBuzz TV interview promoting his role as Sebastian Kydd on The Carrie Diariesonly, the decade-old clip seems to have been altered to raise the pitch of Butler’s voice, so it actually ended up hurting his case.

