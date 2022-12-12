The controversial Golden Globes are making their comeback to TV. The 2023 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Dec. 12, and in typical Globes fashion, there were plenty of surprising nominations and upsetting snubs. Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary topped the TV leaderboard with five nominations, followed by The White Lotus, The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, and Pam & Tommy with four nods each. On the film side, The Banshees of Inisherin earned with eight nods, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six nominations, including one for its lead star Michelle Yeoh.

Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega earned their first Golden Globe nominations for Only Murders and Wednesday, respectively, competing against each other for Best TV Actress in a Comedy or Musical. In the drama categories, Zendaya earned her first Globe nod for Euphoria, despite being a two-time Emmy winner for her role. Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and F. Murray Abraham were also recognized for their roles in The White Lotus.

In film, Grammy winners Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga (a two-time Globe winner), will compete against each other for Best Original Song. Riri reacted to her first Globe nomination, for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, writing “God be showin out!” on Twitter.

Of course, with great nominations come surprising snubs. Paddy Considine was not recognized for his role on Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, despite fans praising his performance as the ailing as King Viserys. On the film side, Jordan Peele’s horror film Nope was completely snubbed, while Janelle Monaé didn’t receive a nod for her critically acclaimed turn in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, even though the film received two nominations.

After NBC opted not to air the ceremony in 2022 due to accusations of unethical behavior within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, including reports that they didn’t have a single Black voting member, the Golden Globes will be returning to the network on Jan. 10, 2023. The ceremony will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael after going hostless last year.

Read below for the full list of 2023 Golden Globe nominations.

Movies

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once,

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Inu-Oh

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Carolina” — Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa” — Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up” — Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu” — M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

TV

Best Television Series — Musical Or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Series — Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

