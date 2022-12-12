Celebrity
Abbott Elementary & The White Lotus Lead 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga also will compete against each other for Best Original Song.
The controversial Golden Globes are making their comeback to TV. The 2023 Golden Globe nominations were announced on Dec. 12, and in typical Globes fashion, there were plenty of surprising nominations and upsetting snubs. Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary topped the TV leaderboard with five nominations, followed by The White Lotus, The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, and Pam & Tommy with four nods each. On the film side, The Banshees of Inisherin earned with eight nods, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six nominations, including one for its lead star Michelle Yeoh.
Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega earned their first Golden Globe nominations for Only Murders and Wednesday, respectively, competing against each other for Best TV Actress in a Comedy or Musical. In the drama categories, Zendaya earned her first Globe nod for Euphoria, despite being a two-time Emmy winner for her role. Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and F. Murray Abraham were also recognized for their roles in The White Lotus.
In film, Grammy winners Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga (a two-time Globe winner), will compete against each other for Best Original Song. Riri reacted to her first Globe nomination, for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, writing “God be showin out!” on Twitter.
Of course, with great nominations come surprising snubs. Paddy Considine was not recognized for his role on Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, despite fans praising his performance as the ailing as King Viserys. On the film side, Jordan Peele’s horror film Nope was completely snubbed, while Janelle Monaé didn’t receive a nod for her critically acclaimed turn in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, even though the film received two nominations.
After NBC opted not to air the ceremony in 2022 due to accusations of unethical behavior within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, including reports that they didn’t have a single Black voting member, the Golden Globes will be returning to the network on Jan. 10, 2023. The ceremony will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael after going hostless last year.
Read below for the full list of 2023 Golden Globe nominations.
Movies
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once,
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Director — Motion Picture
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
- Inu-Oh
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
- “Carolina” — Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- “Ciao Papa” — Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)
- “Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Lift Me Up” — Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu” — M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
TV
Best Television Series — Musical Or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Television Series — Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Drama
- Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Black Bird
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy