Not all milestones are good ones. Ava Phillippe has officially reached one she’d rather have avoided. The 24-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe posted a TikTok about body-shaming on May 3, and she called out the “simply toxic behavior.”

A Lose-Lose Situation

Phillippe made her video after getting two comments that criticized her body for opposing reasons. “NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online,” she began in text over the video. She explained that one of the two strangers called her “too fat” and the other claimed she was “starving” herself and “too thin.” There were no changes in her weight in the time between their comments, she noted, adding, “it wouldn’t be any of their business if it did!”

“It’s such bullsh*t,” Phillippe continued in text. “No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don’t always know what someone’s gone through or what they struggle with. But no matter who you are… Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures.”

At no point in the TikTok did Phillippe speak. She very deliberately applied red lipstick in the bathroom and walked out, all while her onscreen text shared her message. Fittingly, she added the song “Just a Girl” by No Doubt, noting in the caption that she sees “this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls & women.”

Using Her Platform Intentionally

Phillippe made a few other key points in her TikTok’s caption. “Pretty is as pretty does, babes,” she began. Then after calling body-shaming “simply toxic behavior,” she clarified that no one should have to face it. “We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in,” she wrote.

As someone with a platform, Phillippe has talked out trying to use it to help others. “I want to be conscious of what I am posting,” she said, per Grazia. “I might not always get it right but I’m always going to try my best to put good out there.”

Phillippe said she asks herself several questions before posting online such as “What is that going to mean to somebody else?” and “Is this helpful?” Based on fan responses to her TikTok addressing body-shaming, the answer to the second question is yes.

“just showed my daughter and we both love you for highlighting this behaviour,” one fan wrote in the comments. “thank you.”